Bill Belichick to have second interview with Falcons this weekend

Published: Jan 18, 2024 at 11:12 AM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

It seems like Bill Belichick and the Falcons are heating up as a possible match.

Belichick is slated to have a second interview with Atlanta for its head-coaching vacancy this weekend, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per a source. Rapoport added that Falcons CEO Rich McKay and general manager Terry Fontenot will be among those with Blank for this weekend's meeting with Belichick.

The second interview comes after Belichick met one on one with Falcons owner Arthur Blank earlier this week, which was the future Hall of Fame coach's first interview after spending the past 24 seasons in New England. 

In their first round of interviews, the Falcons spoke with seven prospective head-coaching candidates, a list headlined Belichick and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh but also featuring a mix of candidates with varying degrees of experience and success.

The Falcons fired head coach Arthur Smith after three consecutive 7-10 seasons, missing the postseason each time. 

Belichick completed a legendary run in New England over 24 seasons, amassing a record of 266-121 (.687 win percentage) and winning six Super Bowl titles there, including the epic 25-point comeback against Atlanta in Super Bowl LI. He's won a total of 302 games as an NFL head coach, which ranks third all-time behind George Halas (318) and Don Shula (328).

Of course, his run also came with a disappointing 29-38 regular-season record over the past four seasons, following the departure of quarterback Tom Brady. The Patriots were 4-13 in 2023, which was Belichick's worst mark as a head coach, including his first five years with the Cleveland Browns from 1991 to 1995.

It is not known if Belichick has spoken to any other franchises about head-coaching vacancies. One team rumored to be a possibility, the Dallas Cowboys, opted to bring back head coach Mike McCarthy after Dallas' shocking wild-card home loss to the Packers last weekend. 

Blank purchased the Falcons in 2002, overseeing the franchise's most productive years. But despite four division titles and eight playoff teams in that span, a championship has evaded the franchise. Its only Super Bowl appearance since Blank took over was in the loss to the Patriots in which the Falcons led, 28-3, late in the third quarter.

Blank also has had his eye on big fish in the coaching world during his tenure. He previously tried to hire Joe Gibbs and Bill Parcells to run the Falcons' football operations, but both overtures were unrequited. Could Belichick be Blank's white whale? The interview process is ongoing, but it wouldn't be shocking to see this fascinating pairing materialize.

