Bill Belichick to have second interview with Falcons this weekend

The Falcons fired head coach Arthur Smith after three consecutive 7-10 seasons, missing the postseason each time.

Belichick completed a legendary run in New England over 24 seasons, amassing a record of 266-121 (.687 win percentage) and winning six Super Bowl titles there, including the epic 25-point comeback against Atlanta in Super Bowl LI. He's won a total of 302 games as an NFL head coach, which ranks third all-time behind George Halas (318) and Don Shula (328).

Of course, his run also came with a disappointing 29-38 regular-season record over the past four seasons, following the departure of quarterback Tom Brady. The Patriots were 4-13 in 2023, which was Belichick's worst mark as a head coach, including his first five years with the Cleveland Browns from 1991 to 1995.

It is not known if Belichick has spoken to any other franchises about head-coaching vacancies. One team rumored to be a possibility, the Dallas Cowboys, opted to bring back head coach Mike McCarthy after Dallas' shocking wild-card home loss to the Packers last weekend.

Blank purchased the Falcons in 2002, overseeing the franchise's most productive years. But despite four division titles and eight playoff teams in that span, a championship has evaded the franchise. Its only Super Bowl appearance since Blank took over was in the loss to the Patriots in which the Falcons led, 28-3, late in the third quarter.