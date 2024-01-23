Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson not returning to Eagles in 2024

For the second consecutive year, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will be replacing both his offensive and defensive coordinators.
OC Brian Johnson will not return to the Eagles in 2024, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per a source informed of the decision.
Philly previously fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai, who was relieved of play-calling duties midway through the season. Matt Patricia, who took over, is also expected to look for work outside of Philadelphia.
Johnson joined the club as quarterback's coach in 2021 when Sirianni took over. After two seasons tutoring Jalen Hurts, Johnson was elevated to offensive coordinator in 2023 after Shane Steichen took the Indianapolis Colts head coaching gig.
Johnson has had head coaching interviews with the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans, who are planning to hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, during this offseason's cycle.
Despite some offensive inconsistencies, the Eagles ranked seventh in points scored and eighth in yards gained in the NFL -- down slightly from ranking third in both categories in 2022. Perhaps it's unfair for Johnson to be pushed out after one season despite leading a top-10 offense, but the way Philly crashed at the end indicated changes were coming.
The Eagles offense couldn't seem to find a groove and often never looked like it knew what it wanted to be. The cavalcade of fruitless wide receiver screens also made fans and analysts alike regularly pull out their hair.
Following last year's run to the Super Bowl, Sirianni had to replace Steichen and DC Jonathan Gannon, who both got head coaching gigs. A year later, both of his replacements are out. The head coach, who is slated to hold his end-of-season news conference on Wednesday, can't swing and miss again.