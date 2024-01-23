Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson not returning to Eagles in 2024

Despite some offensive inconsistencies, the Eagles ranked seventh in points scored and eighth in yards gained in the NFL -- down slightly from ranking third in both categories in 2022. Perhaps it's unfair for Johnson to be pushed out after one season despite leading a top-10 offense, but the way Philly crashed at the end indicated changes were coming.

The Eagles offense couldn't seem to find a groove and often never looked like it knew what it wanted to be. The cavalcade of fruitless wide receiver screens also made fans and analysts alike regularly pull out their hair.