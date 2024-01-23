Around the NFL

Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson not returning to Eagles in 2024

Published: Jan 23, 2024 at 09:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

For the second consecutive year, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will be replacing both his offensive and defensive coordinators.

OC Brian Johnson will not return to the Eagles in 2024, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per a source informed of the decision.

Philly previously fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai, who was relieved of play-calling duties midway through the season. Matt Patricia, who took over, is also expected to look for work outside of Philadelphia.

Johnson joined the club as quarterback's coach in 2021 when Sirianni took over. After two seasons tutoring Jalen Hurts, Johnson was elevated to offensive coordinator in 2023 after Shane Steichen took the Indianapolis Colts head coaching gig.

Johnson has had head coaching interviews with the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans, who are planning to hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, during this offseason's cycle.

Related Links

Despite some offensive inconsistencies, the Eagles ranked seventh in points scored and eighth in yards gained in the NFL -- down slightly from ranking third in both categories in 2022. Perhaps it's unfair for Johnson to be pushed out after one season despite leading a top-10 offense, but the way Philly crashed at the end indicated changes were coming.

The Eagles offense couldn't seem to find a groove and often never looked like it knew what it wanted to be. The cavalcade of fruitless wide receiver screens also made fans and analysts alike regularly pull out their hair.

Following last year's run to the Super Bowl, Sirianni had to replace Steichen and DC Jonathan Gannon, who both got head coaching gigs. A year later, both of his replacements are out. The head coach, who is slated to hold his end-of-season news conference on Wednesday, can't swing and miss again.

Related Content

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid preparing for 'special' Lamar Jackson after winning showdown with Josh Allen

The Kansas City Chiefs knocked off Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, thwarting one dual-threat quarterback. Now they meet a badder boss in Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Packers HC Matt LaFleur 'not there yet' when it comes to deciding Joe Barry's fate

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur isn't ready to decide on the future of his defensive coordinator Joe Barry just yet.
news

New England HC Jerod Mayo: Patriots ready to 'burn some cash' in free agency

With roughly $66 million in cap space to spend this offseason, fourth-most in the NFL, per Over The Cap, new Patriots head coach Mayo said earlier this week in his first interview with the Greg Hill Show on WEEI since taking over for Bill Belichick, the Pats are prepping to shell out coin.
news

Titans plan to hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as head coach

The Titans plan to hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday night. 
news

QB Josh Allen not concerned with Bills' title window: 'I believe in what we've got going on here' 

After the Bills fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs for a third time Sunday, Buffalo's title window again became a topic of conversation, but Josh Allen thinks it's irrelevant. "I believe in what we've got going on here and the people that are in charge," Allen said. 
news

Panthers hire Dan Morgan as new general manager/president of football operations

Dan Morgan, who played linebacker for the franchise from 2001 to 2007, has been named the Carolina Panthers' president of football operations/general manager, the team announced on Monday. 
news

Niners' Kyle Shanahan: Team should know more about Deebo Samuel's availability for NFC title game later in week

49ers WR Deebo Samuel underwent imaging that showed no fracture to his injured shoulder, but it won't be until at least Wednesday when San Francisco will have a better idea of the wideout's potential availability for Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
news

Browns general manager Andrew Berry would 'absolutely love' to have Joe Flacco back in 2024

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry was up front on whether he wanted to keep Joe Flacco on the roster while reflecting on the season. "We'd absolutely love to have Joe back, he's a good quarterback," Berry said
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni scheduled to meet with Philadelphia media on Wednesday

Nick Sirianni's future with the Philadelphia Eagles appears to be secure. Sirianni is scheduled to meet with the Philly media on Wednesday -- alongside general manager Howie Roseman -- a sign that he will be back as head coach for the 2024 season.
news

Jaguars hiring ex-Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen for same role in Duval

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hiring former Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen to run their defense, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.