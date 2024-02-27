Bears' DJ Moore on QB prospects in draft: 'I still don't think they compare' to Justin Fields right now

But the Bears hold the top pick in the draft for a second straight year. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Feb. 10 that Chicago would require historic compensation to trade out, something they did last year in the move that netted them Moore.

Fields has shown undeniable flashes, but he has just a 10-28 record to show for it since joining Chicago as a first-rounder in 2021. He's up for a fifth-year option, and the Bears could instead trade him and start over again.

That's the biggest question mark for the Bears, especially as it pertains to the No. 1 overall pick. They also hold the ninth pick, though, and Moore isn't beyond dreaming up a scenario where the team adds a fellow receiver to aid him in shredding defenses.

"I want to say, yeah, we could add another receiver," Moore said. "They got some real talented ones [in the draft]. I know Marvin (Harrison Jr.), so that'd be a choice of mine. But any of those guys that are the big names, I've seen and really liked."