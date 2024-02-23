Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs and Brandon Aiyuk top NFL stars who should be traded this offseason

OK, I'm not entirely sure I'd want to do this. Aiyuk is one of the most underrated receivers in the league. And honestly, if I were looking for a high-impact wideout, this might be the guy I'd target, factoring in possible trade compensation and what it will cost to extend him beyond this year, the last on his rookie deal. He's like the Nordstrom Rack version of Justin Jefferson here. That's not shade! I like the guy and think he could be a steal of sorts.





But all that said, the 49ers are in a spot where they probably can't afford to keep him, given all the other big-money players on the roster. And Aiyuk might not mind a fresh start where he can serve as more of an offensive centerpiece.





Oh, and before we move on from the WR portion of this file ...





While some of you might expect to see Davante Adams' name on this list, I'm just not feeling that. For starters, he seems to love Las Vegas. Furthermore, I feel like the Raiders are either going to trade for a quarterback (like Justin Fields) or -- more likely -- they will draft a quarterback. And nothing will help that new signal-caller more than having an established superstar to lean on in the passing game. Just ask Bryce Young how much he would have liked to throw to DJ Moore this past season.