Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs and Brandon Aiyuk top NFL stars who should be traded this offseason

Published: Feb 23, 2024 at 10:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Who is Justin Fields following on social media?

It's one of the biggest stories of the week, having led many to surmise that Fields will indeed be dealt by the Chicago Bears, who hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

If you're familiar with my work, you know I'm strong on the "Build around Justin!" side of things. But that's not what I'm here to discuss today.

While we're on the subject of potential trades, though, I offer you five star players who should be dealt this offseason.

Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings · WR

It might seem wild, considering the Vikings basically just did this four years ago with Stefon Diggs. But then again, Minnesota's fine return in that trade could be the best argument for making this one: The haul could be amazing!


Minnesota might be entering a transitional period, especially if franchise quarterback Kirk Cousins leaves in free agency and the Vikes can't strike a new deal with Pro Bowl edge rusher Danielle Hunter. In other words, this team could be pretty uncompetitive next season, which just so happens to be the last year on Jefferson's rookie contract.


With the additional draft currency received in a Jefferson trade, Minnesota -- which currently holds the No. 11 overall pick in this April's event -- could make an aggressive move for one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 draft, resetting the financial clock on the increasingly pricey position. And last year's first-round pick, Jordan Addison, showed plenty of promise as a potential WR1 during Jefferson's injury absence.

Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs
Buffalo Bills · WR

Josh Allen's cap hit jumps to more than $47 million in the 2024 season. In related news, the Bills are currently more than $55 million in the red, per Over The Cap. Buffalo can save more than $22 million in cap space with a post-June 1 trade of Diggs. The Bills should just move on and reallocate the money elsewhere.


After all, once Joe Brady took over as coordinator last season, the offense shifted from Diggs to RB James Cook. The Bills became more of a running team under Brady -- who earned the full-time gig in January -- meaning Diggs became more of a luxury. Kind of like a satellite cable service: It might have been cool a decade ago; now it's just a fancy decoration on your roof.


And let's be honest: Diggs has created some headaches in Orchard Park in recent years. Heck, trade him to his brother's team in Dallas, so Trevon will refrain from firing off tweets like this one

Brandon Aiyuk
Brandon Aiyuk
San Francisco 49ers · WR

OK, I'm not entirely sure I'd want to do this. Aiyuk is one of the most underrated receivers in the league. And honestly, if I were looking for a high-impact wideout, this might be the guy I'd target, factoring in possible trade compensation and what it will cost to extend him beyond this year, the last on his rookie deal. He's like the Nordstrom Rack version of Justin Jefferson here. That's not shade! I like the guy and think he could be a steal of sorts.


But all that said, the 49ers are in a spot where they probably can't afford to keep him, given all the other big-money players on the roster. And Aiyuk might not mind a fresh start where he can serve as more of an offensive centerpiece.


Oh, and before we move on from the WR portion of this file ...


While some of you might expect to see Davante Adams' name on this list, I'm just not feeling that. For starters, he seems to love Las Vegas. Furthermore, I feel like the Raiders are either going to trade for a quarterback (like Justin Fields) or -- more likely -- they will draft a quarterback. And nothing will help that new signal-caller more than having an established superstar to lean on in the passing game. Just ask Bryce Young how much he would have liked to throw to DJ Moore this past season.  

Derrick Brown
Derrick Brown
Carolina Panthers · DT

Brown is a solid piece, and you could reason that he should be considered the anchor for a young defense. But his contract is up after the coming campaign. Do you see the Panthers, fresh off a 2-15 disaster of a season, legitimately competing in 2024?


The Panthers, who gave up a whole bunch to secure Bryce Young's services in last year's draft (including their first-round selection this April and second-rounder in the 2025 draft), need to restock the draft coffers with picks.

Haason Reddick
Haason Reddick
Philadelphia Eagles · OLB

This is a name that should surprise nobody, considering the Eagles already gave Reddick permission to seek a trade. He's heading into the final year of his deal, and let's be honest: The Eagles could use some retooling on their squad after this past season's stunning winter collapse. Surely, Reddick, who has posted double-digit sacks in each of the past four seasons, could provide a significant pass-rushing boost to someone else. Thus, GM Howie Roseman should be able to receive a worthwhile trade return.


One additional edge rusher whose name gets kicked around in this context is Chargers OLB Khalil Mack, but I wouldn't move him. He's just been too good a player to find himself playing for a fourth NFL team in 2024. I can't imagine that. Shoot, the man just set a career high with 17 sacks! And I really do believe the Bolts have a chance to compete this season with new head coach Jim Harbaugh. Plus, I don't think Los Angeles brass would be able to convince another team that Mack, who just turned 33, is worth a Day 1 or 2 draft pick. And instead of releasing him, I'd find a way to keep him around and build off last year's resurgence. But that's just me.

