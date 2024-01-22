Jaguars hiring Ryan Nielsen as new defensive coordinator

Nielsen is coming off an impressive first season as the Falcons defensive coordinator, where he helped boost a unit that was one of the worst in the NFL in previous seasons to a respectable crew that finished 11th in yards allowed and 18th in points given up. ATL also doubled their sack total from 21 sacks in 2022 to 42 despite the lack of a dominant young edge presence.

The 44-year-old previously spent six seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Nielsen's background as a defensive line coach should fit well with the Jaguars and boost their production up front after getting little pressure outside of Josh Allen and Travon Walker in 2023.