Around the NFL

Jaguars hiring Ryan Nielsen as new defensive coordinator

Published: Jan 22, 2024 at 01:22 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Doug Pederson has found his new defensive coordinator.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hiring former Atlanta Falcons DC Ryan Nielsen to run their defense, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, per sources informed of the move.

ESPN first reported the news.

The Jags fired former coordinator Mike Caldwell after a disappointing end to the 2023 campaign.

Nielsen is coming off an impressive first season as the Falcons defensive coordinator, where he helped boost a unit that was one of the worst in the NFL in previous seasons to a respectable crew that finished 11th in yards allowed and 18th in points given up. ATL also doubled their sack total from 21 sacks in 2022 to 42 despite the lack of a dominant young edge presence.

The 44-year-old previously spent six seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Nielsen's background as a defensive line coach should fit well with the Jaguars and boost their production up front after getting little pressure outside of Josh Allen and Travon Walker in 2023.

With the Falcons moving on to a new coaching staff, Nielsen became a coveted candidate for one of the many job openings. The Jags did well to secure a new DC while others still search for head coaches.

