Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: Russell Wilson in 'pole' position, 'excited' to work with Justin Fields

The guy Fields will learn from is Wilson, a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler who needed his own fresh start and found it in Pittsburgh, where Wilson is expected to step in as the Steelers' starter.

Acquiring via trade a talent such as Fields -- a former first-round pick -- and relegating him to a backup role might seem short-sighted, but Fields could likely benefit from some time out of the pressure-cooker that is one of 32 starting QB jobs in the NFL. The Steelers aren't on the hook for much financially with either quarterback, too, with Denver paying the vast majority of Wilson's 2024 salary while Fields plays out the final year of his rookie contract.

Money isn't motivating the decisions under center. It's all about fielding the most competitive team for Pittsburgh in 2024, with the option to retain Fields for the long haul if he emerges as the better option beyond this season.

"No, we're not resistant to competition, but as I've mentioned several times of late, I just think it's appropriate to establish positioning as we get into this thing," Tomlin explained. "The term that I've used is Russell has pole position, and why do I use that term? Because during this time where we are not formally working, man, I just think it's beneficial. His experience in the National Football League. His process has been honed and perfected, talking about over a 12-month calendar. It's not only good for him, but it's good for teams, it's good for receivers, tight ends, running backs, etc. All the things that people that are really committed to winning do this time of year.

"Russell has those resources, man, that structure, and so that's why I say he has pole position, man. It just creates a synergy that I think is good for this time of year. When it's time to compete, we get in training camp-like settings and go to preseason stadiums and so forth, obviously Justin will be given an opportunity that shows his capabilities."

Developing a backup isn't as simple as placing him in the same room as a decorated veteran and expecting osmosis to encourage growth. The Jets learned this lesson in 2023 with Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson. But Wilson is at his own pivotal juncture in his career after flopping in Denver. There's no guarantee he'll suddenly put on a Steelers uniform and become an All-Pro.