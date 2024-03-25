 Skip to main content
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: Russell Wilson in 'pole' position, 'excited' to work with Justin Fields

Published: Mar 25, 2024 at 11:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

In seemingly a flash, the Pittsburgh Steelers remade their entire quarterback room in March.

Gone is the trio of Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph; in steps veteran Russell Wilson and projected understudy Justin Fields.

The emphasis is on study for Fields, a quarterback whose untapped potential couldn't convince Chicago to keep him around, yet remains incredibly tantalizing to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

"Oh my gosh, man, he oozes talent and potential," Tomlin said of Fields during Monday's AFC coaches breakfast at the Annual League Meeting in Orlando, Fla. "He's worn the responsibility of being a franchise quarterback, but still he gets an opportunity to come into a community-like situation and learn from a guy that's been doing it for over a decade. Man, there's a lot of meat left on that bone. Man. I'm just excited about working to be a part of extracting it."

The guy Fields will learn from is Wilson, a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler who needed his own fresh start and found it in Pittsburgh, where Wilson is expected to step in as the Steelers' starter.

Acquiring via trade a talent such as Fields -- a former first-round pick -- and relegating him to a backup role might seem short-sighted, but Fields could likely benefit from some time out of the pressure-cooker that is one of 32 starting QB jobs in the NFL. The Steelers aren't on the hook for much financially with either quarterback, too, with Denver paying the vast majority of Wilson's 2024 salary while Fields plays out the final year of his rookie contract.

Money isn't motivating the decisions under center. It's all about fielding the most competitive team for Pittsburgh in 2024, with the option to retain Fields for the long haul if he emerges as the better option beyond this season.

"No, we're not resistant to competition, but as I've mentioned several times of late, I just think it's appropriate to establish positioning as we get into this thing," Tomlin explained. "The term that I've used is Russell has pole position, and why do I use that term? Because during this time where we are not formally working, man, I just think it's beneficial. His experience in the National Football League. His process has been honed and perfected, talking about over a 12-month calendar. It's not only good for him, but it's good for teams, it's good for receivers, tight ends, running backs, etc. All the things that people that are really committed to winning do this time of year.

"Russell has those resources, man, that structure, and so that's why I say he has pole position, man. It just creates a synergy that I think is good for this time of year. When it's time to compete, we get in training camp-like settings and go to preseason stadiums and so forth, obviously Justin will be given an opportunity that shows his capabilities."

Developing a backup isn't as simple as placing him in the same room as a decorated veteran and expecting osmosis to encourage growth. The Jets learned this lesson in 2023 with Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson. But Wilson is at his own pivotal juncture in his career after flopping in Denver. There's no guarantee he'll suddenly put on a Steelers uniform and become an All-Pro.

Luckily for the Steelers, they've provided themselves with multiple options, none of which existed in Pittsburgh just a month ago. General manager Omar Khan has successfully navigated the choppy waters of uncertainty at quarterback, leaving Tomlin feeling optimistic entering 2024.

First, though, he had to explain what prompted these significant changes, which included shipping a former first-round pick in Pickett out of town.

"In the days following our acquisition of Russell, Kenny expressed a desire for a change of scenery," Tomlin said. "As I had mentioned, we had been in pretty fluid communication with Chicago. After we got a sense of what direction that was going, then the dominoes started to fall and we did the transactions necessary to kind of send Kenny to Philly in and acquire Justin. We're excited about the guys that we have in Russell and Justin. Man, we just really can't wait to get started."

Pittsburgh has been searching for a permanent replacement for Ben Roethlisberger since the moment he retired following the 2021 season. They struck out on Pickett. But in mere weeks, they've retooled effectively enough to bring fresh hope to the franchise.

The final product remains to be determined. Wilson could enjoy a career renaissance under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and make Pittsburgh the home he hoped he'd find in Denver. Or he could be nothing more than a bridge quarterback to a future centered on Fields.

Option C is neither work out. But that's not a reality the Steelers need to address right now. Instead, they'll get to work with two quarterbacks who have clearly invigorated Tomlin, and hope they find their answer.

