2024 NFL Draft: Zareon Hayes, Davius Richard headline HBCU Legacy Bowl Week standouts

Isaiah Major, LB, Florida A&M

Major is a run-chase-hit linebacker, which means he's at his best in space. He's going to struggle when offensive linemen get to him at the second level, but we could say that about many linebackers in the league today. He shows up with suddenness to fill gaps and can make plays in coverage because of his quickness -- see his game-sealing interception against Howard in the Celebration Bowl. He came in highly touted as the 2023 SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, and he lived up to the hype in New Orleans.

Davius Richard, QB, North Carolina Central

Richard was recipient of the 2023 Deacon Jones Trophy as the Black College Football Co-Player of the Year, sharing the honors with Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa. Richard offers good size (6-2, 225 pounds), strong leadership ability and outstanding production. I thought he got better every day of the week in New Orleans. He has a good arm (166-of-273, 60.8% completion rate, 2,177 yards, 21 TDs, 4 INTs in 2023) and he can make plays with his legs (117 carries for 630 yards, 5.4 average, 18 TDs). The two-time Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year is a true dual threat. On the first drive of Saturday's game, he made two good throws and then ran the ball for a score. Unfortunately, he suffered a leg injury on the TD run and had to exit the contest. He was named Offensive MVP of the game, and here's hoping the injury will not cost him an opportunity to compete for a job in the NFL. He was clearly the best player in attendance.

Tairiq Stewart, OT, North Carolina A&T

Stewart is a physical right tackle with a nasty playing temperament. He has to make sure he channels that energy for positive gains and not hurt his team by drawing a penalty flag, but he has the aggressiveness coaches like to see. He'll flat-out pancake a defender. The former JUCO transfer showed good things in pass protection and seemed to love the challenge of one-on-ones drills in practice. Teams looking for a fiery competitor on the offensive line should give him a look.

Jordan Toles, S, Morgan State