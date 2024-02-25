Davius Richard, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in third annual HBCU Legacy Bowl

Airing on NFL Network and presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the HBCU Legacy Bowl featured the top draft-eligible prospects from HBCUs.

It was a defensive showcase after Richard's score, Team Robinson's Zareon Hayes (Alabama A&M) won the Defensive Most Valuable Player award after recording four sacks. Hayes showcased his quickness, athleticism and motor to disrupt Team Gaither's offense.

"Just my motor for real," Hayes told NFL Network's Sherree Burruss after he won the award. "I just kept my hands going, technique-wise and just get off the ball fast."

Team Gaither kicker Jonathan Cardoza-Chicas (Delaware State) was able to nail a 29-yard in the first half to give his team a 10-0 lead heading into halftime.

Team Robinson's quarterback Jeremy Moussa (Florida A&M) got the offense going into the fourth quarter. Moussa threw a dart up the middle while being tackled down to wide receiver Lyndon Rash (Grambling State University), who caught the ball near the ground for a 28-yard touchdown and cut the score to 10-6.