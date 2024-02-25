 Skip to main content
Davius Richard, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in third annual HBCU Legacy Bowl

Published: Feb 24, 2024 at 08:12 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard helped his team in the short time he was on the field in the third annual HCBU Legacy Bowl.

Richard was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a 10-6 win over Team Robinson in Saturday's all-star showcase game at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

Richard looked poised and comfortable in the game's first drive. He threw two passes for 53 yards, which led the team to the red zone. The dual-threat QB capped off the drive with a 4-yard rush touchdown. After scoring and being tackled, Richard was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Airing on NFL Network and presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the HBCU Legacy Bowl featured the top draft-eligible prospects from HBCUs.

It was a defensive showcase after Richard's score, Team Robinson's Zareon Hayes (Alabama A&M) won the Defensive Most Valuable Player award after recording four sacks. Hayes showcased his quickness, athleticism and motor to disrupt Team Gaither's offense.

"Just my motor for real," Hayes told NFL Network's Sherree Burruss after he won the award. "I just kept my hands going, technique-wise and just get off the ball fast."

Team Gaither kicker Jonathan Cardoza-Chicas (Delaware State) was able to nail a 29-yard in the first half to give his team a 10-0 lead heading into halftime.

Team Robinson's quarterback Jeremy Moussa (Florida A&M) got the offense going into the fourth quarter. Moussa threw a dart up the middle while being tackled down to wide receiver Lyndon Rash (Grambling State University), who caught the ball near the ground for a 28-yard touchdown and cut the score to 10-6.

Team Gaither managed the clock with the running game to secure a victory to close the third chapter of the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

