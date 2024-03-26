NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
INJURIES
- RB Nick Chubb (knee) is expected to begin load running sometime in the "upcoming month," GM Andrew Berry told reporters. Berry added that Chubb's progress over the next three months will go a long way in determining Chubb's availability for early in the 2024 season. Chubb missed the final 15 games of the 2023 season after suffering a gruesome knee injury in Week 2.
SIGNINGS
- DT Taven Bryan
INJURIES
- OT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) could miss the 2024 NFL season due to medical reasons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Ramczyk missed five games last season and told reporters in December that cartilage defect in his knee put his playing future in question.