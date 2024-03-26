 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 26

Published: Mar 26, 2024 at 09:47 AM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

INJURIES

  • RB ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ (knee) is expected to begin load running sometime in the "upcoming month," GM Andrew Berry told reporters. Berry added that Chubb's progress over the next three months will go a long way in determining Chubb's availability for early in the 2024 season. Chubb missed the final 15 games of the 2023 season after suffering a gruesome knee injury in Week 2.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

SIGNINGS

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

INJURIES

  • OT ﻿﻿Ryan Ramczyk﻿﻿ (knee) could miss the 2024 NFL season due to medical reasons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Ramczyk missed five games last season and told reporters in December that cartilage defect in his knee put his playing future in question.

