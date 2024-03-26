Woody Johnson: Jets will keep QB Zach Wilson if no trade materializes

The Jets granted Wilson permission in February to seek a trade. Given his play and nearly $5.5 million guaranteed salary, it's unlikely New York will find a willing trade partner unless the Jets are willing to eat a significant portion of the pay.

Earlier this offseason, Johnson lamented the Jets "need a backup quarterback. We didn't have one last year," a glancing shot at Wilson, who struggled taking over for Aaron Rodgers. On Monday, he was softer on the former first-rounder.

"I feel badly about Zach in some ways because last year it would've been a great -- it would've been the first time he could just sit back and watch a master at work, and he's never had that," Johnson said. "He's been in the fire from Day 1, and I think that's what he needs. He needs to be in a place where he can observe for a while. He's got the skill. He can do everything. There's a reason we drafted him No. 2 overall, and I have confidence that he'll get there at some point."