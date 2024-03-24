Jets HC Robert Saleh excited to accomplish things in 2024 'we were supposed to accomplish a year ago'

New York has bolstered its offensive line, too often a sieve in 2023 despite improvement throughout the campaign, with two veteran additions at tackle and a hopeful stud at the guard position.

He's faced injuries of late, but free-agent signee Tyron Smith is coming off a second-team All-Pro season and made eight Pro Bowls as the blindside protector in Dallas. The Jets shored up the other tackle spot by trading for Morgan Moses and then signing his former Ravens teammate, John Simpson, to add a 17-game starter from last year to the interior.

In conjunction with the experience gained by other contributors on the line during a trying season, Saleh believes New York now has a wall capable of keeping Rodgers safe, especially as he attempts to return from a torn Achilles at age 40.

"All the young guys that were forced to play a year ago were really excited about the direction they're going," Saleh said. "But at the same time, to bring in some veteran presence, to bring in some leadership, to bring in guys who know how to play the game -- who have played the game at a very high level and who really have the capability of achieving and matching the standard which we're trying to create.

"You look at a guy like Morgan Moses who played on a torn pec last year. Just an old school soul in the sense that he just shows up to work, works his tail off, and a guy who's going to pull people with him. Tyron Smith has played at a very high level for a very long time, and John Simpson at guard, I mean, he's like the definition of strain. The way he works and kind of his story. He's kept battling to prove he belongs in this league. Excited about the mental makeup of the room. Obviously we've got some really good football players, but we've also really added to the mental makeup of that room."

There's been a running list of measured transactions intended to get the Jets to where they thought they were last year.

As it did in 2023, though, 2024 will hinge on Rodgers' return. No one's picking New York to emerge from the AFC gauntlet if Rodgers goes down again -- or if he struggles to get back to form.

With training camp still months away, Saleh's confident the recovery should go as planned.

"Aaron, he's on a mission," the head coach said. "He's doing his rehab. He's out in California, I believe. Obviously he's taking some time for himself. He was ready to go last year, man. So I know he's getting ready. We speak to him often. I don't want to speak for him, but I am going to speak for him and say that he's really excited about attacking this season."

Attack was a word often used by Saleh during his sit-down with Wyche. It's a mindset he deploys with regularity in leading his aggressive defense, and it's exactly what the Jets will have to do this season to rebound in the way they hope.