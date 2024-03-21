New Jets OT Tyron Smith believes team has 'all the pieces' to 'go all the way'

"I saw what they can do as far as a team," Smith said. "Everybody wants to win, as any other team does, but I just feel like they have all the pieces together right now -- the final piece has been this offseason -- to produce a team that could go all the way."

Smith had a resurgent 2023 season with the Cowboys, earning second-team All-Pro honors in his 13 starts. Injuries cost him four games last season, and Smith last played a full season back in 2015, missing big chunks of the 2020 and 2022 seasons in Dallas.

But if Smith and the Jets' offensive line, which also added Morgan Moses and John Simpson this offseason, can protect Rodgers this season, that Super Bowl talk might not be foolish. Smith said he knows what kind of a competitor Rodgers is, even as the quarterback is returning from a torn Achilles tendon.