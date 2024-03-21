 Skip to main content
New Jets OT Tyron Smith believes team has 'all the pieces' to 'go all the way'

Published: Mar 21, 2024 at 05:23 PM
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Tyron Smith was introduced to the media on Thursday for the first time as a member of the New York Jets. After spending 13 seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, the eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle admitted that it's a bit weird to be changing NFL teams for the first time.

"This is definitely a huge change for me, especially being in Dallas for a while," Smith said. "Everybody knows how the business goes. Sometimes you gotta leave. I'm just happy to be going to a team like the Jets to help out any way I can to produce a winning culture."

The Jets have had only one winning record since Smith entered the league back in 2011. Last season was a nightmare, almost from the start, as Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury just a few plays into his Jets career, and the team finished with a 7-10 record, losing five straight games during one stretch

But Smith said he's seen what the Jets have and what they've added this offseason, which is what led to him to sign a one-year deal with the team for up to $20 million.

"I saw what they can do as far as a team," Smith said. "Everybody wants to win, as any other team does, but I just feel like they have all the pieces together right now -- the final piece has been this offseason -- to produce a team that could go all the way."

Smith had a resurgent 2023 season with the Cowboys, earning second-team All-Pro honors in his 13 starts. Injuries cost him four games last season, and Smith last played a full season back in 2015, missing big chunks of the 2020 and 2022 seasons in Dallas.

But if Smith and the Jets' offensive line, which also added Morgan Moses and John Simpson this offseason, can protect Rodgers this season, that Super Bowl talk might not be foolish. Smith said he knows what kind of a competitor Rodgers is, even as the quarterback is returning from a torn Achilles tendon.

"I've played against Aaron throughout my career a couple times," Smith said. "I know what kind of quarterback he is, I know what he can do if you just give him a little bit of time. I'm just here to do our best and give him that time."

