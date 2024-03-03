 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

NFL Scouting Combine workouts for Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Amarius Mims cut short due to injuries

Published: Mar 03, 2024 at 02:07 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft cut their NFL Scouting Combine workouts short due to injuries on Sunday.

Penn State OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu ended his workout with a right thigh injury, per NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales. Fashanu recorded a 32-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-1 broad jump before running his first 40-yard dash in 5.11 seconds, with a 10-yard split of 1.77 seconds. After that, his day was done, opting not to attempt a second 40-yard dash or participate in position drills.

Fashanu was seen icing his right thigh at Lucas Oil Stadium after the first run. Dales reported he said he should be able to work out at Penn State's pro day on March 15.

Later on Sunday, Georgia OT Amarius Mims grabbed his right leg toward the end of his second 40 try. He remained down on the Lucas Oil Stadium turf briefly before walking slowly off the field with assistance. Mims told Dales he was dealing with a right hamstring injury.

Related Links

The 6-foot-7 3/4, 340-pound Mims registered a 5.07-second 40, with a 10-yard split of 1.78 seconds. Like Fashanu, Mims did not participate in positional drills. Mims earlier had turned in a 25 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-3 broad jump.

Fashanu and Mims entered combine week as NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's No. 12 and 19 overall prospects, respectively. But in what's considered one of the stronger OL drafts in recent memory, their incomplete combine workouts might not help their causes at the loaded position, potentially putting more weight on what they do at their pro days if they're able to participate.

Two other OL prospects, Tulane guard Prince Pines and Oklahoma center Andrew Raym, also pulled up toward the end of 40 attempts on Sunday.

Pines appeared to move very gingerly while favoring his left leg, helped off the field by Oklahoma's Walter Rouse. A short time later, Rouse's college teammate, Raym, slowed up at the end of his 40-yard run.

Related Content

news

New onside kick rules could be up for vote at Annual League Meeting

A new kickoff rule crafted by NFL special team coordinators would allow teams to attempt an onside kick only when trailing in the fourth quarter and require them to declare in advance, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.
news

Texas WR Xavier Worthy sets NFL Scouting Combine record with 4.21-second 40-yard dash

Move over, John Ross. There's a new 40-yard dash king at the NFL Scouting Combine. On his second try Saturday evening, Texas WR Xavier Worthy blazed a 4.21 40, breaking Ross' previous record of 4.22 seconds, set back in 2017.
news

Tyron Smith unlikely to return to Cowboys as longtime LT enters free agency

After 13 years protecting Cowboys quarterbacks, it appears Tyron Smith will be moving on. The Dallas left tackle is unlikely to return to the Cowboys and will become a free agent, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Jerry Jones 'convinced' Cowboys, QB Dak Prescott 'can be better' heading into 2024 season

Speaking with local media members at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday night, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes the team and quarterback Dak Prescott's play can "be better" heading into the 2024 season.
news

49ers set to promote Nick Sorensen as new defensive coordinator

The 49ers are set to promote defensive passing game/nickels coach Nick Sorensen as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Patriots release J.C. Jackson, ending cornerback's second stint with team

The New England Patriots have released veteran cornerback J.C. Jackson after trading for him during the 2023 season, the team announced on Friday.
news

Commanders release TE Logan Thomas, LT Charles Leno Jr.

The Washington Commanders have released tight end Logan Thomas and starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr., the team announced Friday.
news

Nate Wiggins runs 4.28 40-yard dash at NFL Scouting Combine, leaves workout with injury

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins left his NFL Scouting Combine workout with an injury after blazing a 4.28 40-yard dash, the best mark of this year's event so far.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles release safety Kevin Byard after less than one season with team

Kevin Byard's stint in Philadelphia lasted just 10 games, as the Eagles are releasing the safety, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The team later announced the news on Friday.
news

Top QB prospect Caleb Williams says he will undergo medical exams during team visits

 University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams told reporters on Friday that he intends to undergo medical exams only for the teams he visits in the lead up to the 2024 NFL Draft.