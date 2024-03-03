NFL Scouting Combine workouts for Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Amarius Mims cut short due to injuries

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft cut their NFL Scouting Combine workouts short due to injuries on Sunday.
Penn State OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu ended his workout with a right thigh injury, per NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales. Fashanu recorded a 32-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-1 broad jump before running his first 40-yard dash in 5.11 seconds, with a 10-yard split of 1.77 seconds. After that, his day was done, opting not to attempt a second 40-yard dash or participate in position drills.
Fashanu was seen icing his right thigh at Lucas Oil Stadium after the first run. Dales reported he said he should be able to work out at Penn State's pro day on March 15.
Later on Sunday, Georgia OT Amarius Mims grabbed his right leg toward the end of his second 40 try. He remained down on the Lucas Oil Stadium turf briefly before walking slowly off the field with assistance. Mims told Dales he was dealing with a right hamstring injury.
The 6-foot-7 3/4, 340-pound Mims registered a 5.07-second 40, with a 10-yard split of 1.78 seconds. Like Fashanu, Mims did not participate in positional drills. Mims earlier had turned in a 25 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-3 broad jump.
Fashanu and Mims entered combine week as NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's No. 12 and 19 overall prospects, respectively. But in what's considered one of the stronger OL drafts in recent memory, their incomplete combine workouts might not help their causes at the loaded position, potentially putting more weight on what they do at their pro days if they're able to participate.
Two other OL prospects, Tulane guard Prince Pines and Oklahoma center Andrew Raym, also pulled up toward the end of 40 attempts on Sunday.
Pines appeared to move very gingerly while favoring his left leg, helped off the field by Oklahoma's Walter Rouse. A short time later, Rouse's college teammate, Raym, slowed up at the end of his 40-yard run.