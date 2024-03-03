NFL Scouting Combine workouts for Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Amarius Mims cut short due to injuries

The 6-foot-7 3/4, 340-pound Mims registered a 5.07-second 40, with a 10-yard split of 1.78 seconds. Like Fashanu, Mims did not participate in positional drills. Mims earlier had turned in a 25 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-3 broad jump.

Fashanu and Mims entered combine week as NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's No. 12 and 19 overall prospects, respectively. But in what's considered one of the stronger OL drafts in recent memory, their incomplete combine workouts might not help their causes at the loaded position, potentially putting more weight on what they do at their pro days if they're able to participate.

Two other OL prospects, Tulane guard Prince Pines and Oklahoma center Andrew Raym, also pulled up toward the end of 40 attempts on Sunday.