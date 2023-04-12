2023 NFL Draft: Prospects Charles Davis would pound the table for

If Hooker had not suffered an ACL tear last November, I have no doubt that he would be in the discussion for QB3 in this year’s draft, along with Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson. Obviously, the injury was a setback, but he’s still in the first-round conversation. Some might point to his age -- he turned 25 in January -- as a negative, but let’s not overlook the fact that he’s going to be asked to lead a huddle full of grown men, perhaps very early in his NFL career. His age and maturity should work in his favor when that time comes, in my opinion. He handled a lot of responsibilities in the Tennessee offense, and I view him as the best deep-ball thrower in this year’s draft.