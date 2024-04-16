2024 NFL Draft: How three trends in pro football connect to this year's prospect class

Caleb Williams, who is widely presumed to be the first overall pick in this year's draft, will enter a league that is much more suited to his skill set than it would have been in years past. Williams held onto the ball for 3.16 seconds before throwing on average in his final college season, the third-longest time to throw of any Power 5 quarterback, according to Pro Football Focus. Even just a few years ago, scouting staffs across the league might have wondered whether his free-wheeling play style would translate to the pros. Any such concerns have likely been tempered by the success of quarterbacks who are comfortable playing out of structure in the modern NFL.

Aside from Tagovailoa's record-setting time to throw last season, it is easy to see why average time to throw hit an NGS-era high in 2023. Quick-pass rate (passes with a time to throw under 2.5 seconds) was down 5.6 percentage points from 2016 to this season. The decline in quick-pass rate can be partially attributed to the fact quarterbacks are extending plays more than ever before. Extended-pass rate (passes with a time to throw over 4.0 seconds) was up 3.4 percentage points over the same span.

Plays in which the QB takes even longer to throw have been on the rise, too. In 2016, there was 517 pass attempts with a time to throw over 5 seconds. Last season? 615. That's nearly 100 more attempts, playing a large factor in the inflated time to throw over the past eight seasons.

It might be reasonable to assume that, as they extend plays and hang on to the ball, quarterbacks are performing better. But this is not so, at least based on completion percentage. Looking at completion percentage on extended passes over the last six seasons, quarterbacks in 2022 and 2023 collectively posted the lowest and second-lowest marks, respectively (they did the same in yards per attempt). On the other hand, completion percentage on quick passes has stayed consistent since 2018, hovering right around 73 percent year-over-year.