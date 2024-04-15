 Skip to main content
Twenty-five NFL teams kick off voluntary offseason workout program today

Published: Apr 15, 2024 at 07:26 AM
Kevin Patra

The NFL's voluntary offseason program kicks off on Monday for the 25 clubs with returning head coaches.

The Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all start Phase One of the nine-week offseason program.

Clubs with new coaches began their work over the previous two weeks.

Phase One consists of two weeks with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehab only.

Phase Two takes place the following three weeks and includes on-field workouts, which may be individual or group instruction with drills conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense versus team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three ramps up the workouts to include well-known organized team activities (OTAs). Phase three is the final four weeks of the offseason program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of OTAs. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

The offseason program is voluntary outside of mandatory minicamps held in early June -- during Phase Three.

Consider today the start of the ramp-up period to the 2024 NFL season.

