Twenty-five NFL teams kick off voluntary offseason workout program today

Phase One consists of two weeks with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehab only.

Phase Two takes place the following three weeks and includes on-field workouts, which may be individual or group instruction with drills conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense versus team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three ramps up the workouts to include well-known organized team activities (OTAs). Phase three is the final four weeks of the offseason program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of OTAs. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

The offseason program is voluntary outside of mandatory minicamps held in early June -- during Phase Three.