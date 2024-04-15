 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says Rashee Rice will remotely participate during Phase 1 of offseason work

Published: Apr 15, 2024 at 03:03 PM
Untitled-1
NFL.com wire report

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Monday that wide receiver Rashee Rice is expected to remotely participate in Phase 1 of the team's voluntary offseason program via virtual meetings.

Rice surrendered to authorities in Texas on April 11 on charges including aggravated assault after he and another driver of a speeding sports car allegedly caused a crash involving a half-dozen vehicles on a Dallas highway last month.

The NFL has been closely monitoring developments in the incident, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last week.

"I'm leaving that like we've done most of these for the law enforcement part to take place and then we will go from there with that," Reid said.

Phase 1 of program runs two weeks and is limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehab only.

Rice was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft at No. 55 overall by the Chiefs. He helped Kansas City to a Super Bowl win as he produced 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Content

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (knee) plans to be ready for training camp

Giants QB Daniel Jones says the plan is to be ready for the start of training camp, as he recovers from a significant knee injury, and believes he's still the best option at QB for New York.
news

Smart Heart Sports Coalition driving change in Year 1

After being founded in March 2023, The Smart Heart Sports Coalition is making significant progress after its first full year with significant changes in laws in several states across the United States of America.
news

Next Woman Up: Melainey Lowe, Director of Football Operations for the Indianapolis Colts

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Melainey Lowe discusses her role as the director of football operations for the Indianapolis Colts, advice she's applied from head coach Shane Steichen and more.
news

NFL draft: Ranking all 24 quarterback classes since 2000

This millennium has now seen 24 QB draft classes enter the NFL. How do they stack up against each other? Where does the 2023 class debut? Marc Sessler ranks them all!