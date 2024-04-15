Chiefs HC Andy Reid says Rashee Rice will remotely participate during Phase 1 of offseason work

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Monday that wide receiver Rashee Rice is expected to remotely participate in Phase 1 of the team's voluntary offseason program via virtual meetings.

Rice surrendered to authorities in Texas on April 11 on charges including aggravated assault after he and another driver of a speeding sports car allegedly caused a crash involving a half-dozen vehicles on a Dallas highway last month.

The NFL has been closely monitoring developments in the incident, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last week.

"I'm leaving that like we've done most of these for the law enforcement part to take place and then we will go from there with that," Reid said.

Phase 1 of program runs two weeks and is limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehab only.