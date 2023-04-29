2023 NFL Draft: Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt among Day 2's top value picks

Production Score: 75

75 Athleticism Score: 82

82 OVERALL DRAFT SCORE: 81

After coming away with one of the steals of the first round in cornerback Christian Gonzalez, Bill Belichick and the Patriots added another high-upside prospect with their second-round pick. The 11th edge rusher selected, White earned the third-highest overall draft score within his position group (81), according to the NGS Draft Model.

Standing at nearly 6-foot-5 and weighing 285 pounds, White has 34-inch arms, an 80-inch wingspan, exceptional speed (4.76 seconds at his pro day) and unique strength (30 reps on the bench press at the NFL combine). It's no wonder Belichick & Co. found White's attributes appealing. The Patriots have a penchant for bringing in big-bodied, long defensive ends who can effectively push the pocket and set the edge against the run (Chandler Jones, Trey Flowers, Matt Judon, et al.).