Lions select Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker with No. 68 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

After four years at Virginia Tech, Hooker transferred to Tennessee, where he was unlocked in Josh Heupel's offense. He threw for 6,080 yards, 58 touchdowns and five interceptions in 24 games, including 22 starts over two seasons with the Vols. He led the SEC in completion percentage in 2022, powered a huge upset win over Alabama and was in the Heisman Trophy conversation before the ACL tear.

The 25-year-old is a smooth passer with size (6-foot-3, 217 pounds) and athleticism, boasting good field vision and a quick trigger. Hooker sports a gorgeous deep ball, displays anticipation and timing from the pocket and hits receivers in stride, allowing for runs after the catch. Hooker also offers dual-threat ability and can extend plays with his legs.

Transitioning to the NFL, Hooker must show he was more than a product of Tennessee's spread attack and can make pro-level reads and get through his progression in a timely manner without bailing from the pocket. He must also improve ball security after fumbling 22 times over his two seasons with the Vols.