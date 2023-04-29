Lions select Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker with No. 68 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Fresh off a stellar season, Jared Goff is welcoming a new face in Detroit's quarterbacks room.
The Lions selected Tennessee passer Hendon Hooker with the 68th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Hooker suffered an ACL tear late in 2022 that could put his rookie campaign in question, but he boasts a skill set that makes him an intriguing prospect for the Lions, who enjoyed an excellent season from Goff but aren't shying from planning ahead.
Hooker posted video of himself dropping back to pass this week, showing progress in his ACL recovery. His doctor also sent a note to teams during the pre-draft process suggesting Hooker is expected to be cleared near the start of the season.
After four years at Virginia Tech, Hooker transferred to Tennessee, where he was unlocked in Josh Heupel's offense. He threw for 6,080 yards, 58 touchdowns and five interceptions in 24 games, including 22 starts over two seasons with the Vols. He led the SEC in completion percentage in 2022, powered a huge upset win over Alabama and was in the Heisman Trophy conversation before the ACL tear.
The 25-year-old is a smooth passer with size (6-foot-3, 217 pounds) and athleticism, boasting good field vision and a quick trigger. Hooker sports a gorgeous deep ball, displays anticipation and timing from the pocket and hits receivers in stride, allowing for runs after the catch. Hooker also offers dual-threat ability and can extend plays with his legs.
Transitioning to the NFL, Hooker must show he was more than a product of Tennessee's spread attack and can make pro-level reads and get through his progression in a timely manner without bailing from the pocket. He must also improve ball security after fumbling 22 times over his two seasons with the Vols.
Coming off the ACL tear, Hooker might benefit from time on the sideline in Detroit, but he boasts upside, with natural throwing ability and quality character to be a starting-caliber NFL quarterback. He'll arrive in Detroit as the backup to Goff, but depending on how Goff fares in 2023, Hooker could receive his fair shot at the job before long.