Commanders WR Terry McLaurin loves idea of getting 10 targets a game in David Blough's offense

"From OTAs and stuff, I could definitely tell that's going to be a part of it, along with the other guys as well," he said. "You know, there's going to be opportunities for me to take away coverage for Chig (Okonkwo) and for, you know, Trey and, you know, Bill (Croskey-Merritt) and just so many other guys on our offense. I think that's cool when you have an offense that has multiple looks and formations that can make things look the same and marry together. It provides opportunities for everybody because the defense has to worry about you being in the receiver position: one, two and three on the left or the right. You know what I mean? There's just so many different combinations we can do now that I feel like it frees up a lot of people."