Commanders WR Terry McLaurin loves idea of getting 10 targets a game in David Blough's offense

The Washington Commanders offense is, by and large, an unknown element this offseason, with offensive coordinator David Blough taking the reins.
Blough, an undrafted quarterback out of Purdue, spent five NFL seasons as a player (four in Detroit, one in Arizona), going 0-7 in seven career starts. After spending 2023 on the Lions practice squad, he was hired by the Commanders as an assistant quarterbacks coach, a role he held for the past two years under Kliff Kingsbury before his massive promotion to OC.
Blough's stock has rocketed skyward. For a man to go from an assistant position coach to running the entire operation in three years is quite the leap. It underscores the league's belief in Blough's ability -- he was likely being poached if Washington didn't promote him to the big chair.
The 30-year-old has said all the right things since taking over. He's discussed getting more variety in the offense, moving under center with more regularity to trigger the play-action game, moving his wideouts around the formation, etc. Everything has been shaded positively. But for an OC with zero play-calling experience who works under a defensive-minded head coach, there are massive unknowns and questions heading into the season.
With OTAs opening, we'll get some info on Blough's offense, which starts with keeping Jayden Daniels healthy and keys on Terry McLaurin in the passing attack. Earlier this offseason, Blough noted that his job was to find a way to get his star receiver 10 targets a game.
Scary Terry likes hearing that.
"I love that. You know, he told me that way back in February," McLaurin said Tuesday of Blough's comment, via JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. "He texted me that. Him and I have a really good relationship. He's been a man of his word. My job is to prove that each and every day, when we're having workouts, to be the leader, to be someone who you can count on to be on the field and make plays. That's all I've been asking for. That's all I want -- to win games and have a big part of that. So I was definitely smiling when I saw that come across (my) phone."
With a potential addition of Brandon Aiyuk still flapping in the wind, McLaurin is by far the top target in a receiver room that includes third-rounder Antonio Williams, Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown, Luke McCaffrey, Van Jefferson, etc. If there are no other additions, McLaurin should see 10 targets a game.
Early in offseason work, McLaurin can already tell Blough's offense will be different than the one Kingsbury ran; the former OC was often criticized for a lack of movement in his attack. McLaurin said it's already clear that he's going to be a focal point of the plan.
"From OTAs and stuff, I could definitely tell that's going to be a part of it, along with the other guys as well," he said. "You know, there's going to be opportunities for me to take away coverage for Chig (Okonkwo) and for, you know, Trey and, you know, Bill (Croskey-Merritt) and just so many other guys on our offense. I think that's cool when you have an offense that has multiple looks and formations that can make things look the same and marry together. It provides opportunities for everybody because the defense has to worry about you being in the receiver position: one, two and three on the left or the right. You know what I mean? There's just so many different combinations we can do now that I feel like it frees up a lot of people."
Offenses should be most worried about McLaurin beating them. It's on Blough to ensure he creates an environment where his top target can be unleashed even when defenses know he's going to be force-fed.