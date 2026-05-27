Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says offseason changes, new coaching staff like 'a breath of fresh air'

"It's different. Different and new," Jackson said. "Feel like everything is new right now. But it's cool. Atmosphere is smooth. Just looking forward to the season."

Jackson was asked on Wednesday if all of the changes this offseason were "refreshing" or "energizing"

"I would say yes because new coach, new OC, new guys in positions," Jackson said. "Everything is just new, basically, besides upstairs right now. Coaching staff is new. I'd just say it's a breath of fresh air because everything is just new."

While a "breath of fresh air" is always appreciated, it usually only accompanies the departure of a previous leader. In Baltimore, such a change is not normal. Since they moved from Cleveland and became the Ravens in 1996, Baltimore has only been coached by three individuals: Ted Marchibroda (1996-1998), Brian Billick (1999-2007) and Harbaugh (2008-2026).

Such consistency has allowed the Ravens to establish and cultivate a culture. But the departure of Harbaugh likely caused some mixed emotions for Jackson, the quarterback in whom Harbaugh believed enough to spend the No. 32 overall pick on him in the 2018 draft.

"I was shocked," Jackson said of Harbaugh's firing. ... "I hope coach is having a great, great time in New York. Hats off to coach because he did so much for the city, for the team, for the organization. Hats off to him in New York."

As is the case in life, nothing is forever in the NFL. Baltimore is hoping more change isn't coming at quarterback, a position group headlined by Jackson, whose contract expires after the 2027 season.

As was the case in 2022 and 2023, contract talks involving Jackson will soon dominate headlines in Charm City. There isn't yet reason for Ravens fans to worry whether Jackson might leave for a new home, but the sooner an extension is completed, the better.

Jackson did his best to assuage their fears Wednesday.

"Absolutely. I love the Ravens," Jackson said when asked if he wanted to remain in Baltimore. "I love this organization. I love this city. This is the team that drafted me. Got a lot of love for me. I've got a lot of love for the city and this team as well. Like I told you, the reconstruction is done. Cool with that. But I love Baltimore. Everybody should know that by now."