Commanders' Dan Quinn on 'rare' LB Sonny Styles: 'He has such unique traits to him'

The combine performance confirmed his freakish athletic profile, and added to a résumé that included a stellar final two seasons at Ohio State in which he piled up 182 tackles (17 for loss), seven sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception and eight pass breakups. At 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds, Styles had testing results that turned him into a tantalizing prospect who drew comparisons to 49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner , an elite defender capable of making game-changing plays in run defense and pass coverage.

"He has such unique traits to him," Quinn said. "And so, we will play in a lot of zone where we will have vision to the QB and you can imagine this type of speed, this type of length, to be able to close to the ball. Although he hasn't blitzed a ton at Ohio State -- (Arvell) Reese was there, as well -- the fact that we're going to send this guy as a blitzer. So, I think it's that type of versatility, where we will align him, how we can do that. He's got the football acumen because of his time at safety, the coverage part of his game is intact and so to see him unleashed in some new ways, that's going to be something that I very much look forward to being a part of."