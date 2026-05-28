Patriots QB Drake Maye looks forward to 'starting off with the bang' of Super Bowl rematch with Seahawks

Few exercises twist the knife quite like watching your Week 1 opponent raise the banner they won by vanquishing your team and destroying your dreams of football glory. That's where Maye and (most of) the Patriots will find themselves that night to kick off the new campaign.

When considering preparation for the season opener, some might understandably point back to Super Bowl LX as perfect game film to review. Others would suggest an offseason of roster and coaching staff turnover would render that tape useless. The pain of defeat might also prevent some Patriots from studying the footage.

Not Maye. He's willing to lean into the emotional damage if it gives him an edge.

"I think you definitely take a peek at it," Maye said. "You know, for me, on the biggest stage and a big game, and I had a lot of plays I wish I had back. I definitely watched it, and at such a young point in my career where I can still learn so much. And first time playing that defense. So, you can learn things and learn about the game.

"So, I think there's definitely some parts that, maybe throws that I maybe skip, or now I want to watch that again. But there's definitely the game, I think you learn so much from, mistakes that you make yourself."