2026 NFL Draft: Jets trade up to select Clemson QB Cade Klubnik with No. 110 overall pick

The New York Jets moved up in the fourth round to snag a developmental quarterback prospect.
Gang Green selected Clemson's Cade Klubnik with the No. 110 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday in Pittsburgh.
New York shipped the 128th overall pick and selection 140 to Cincinnati for picks 110 and 199 overall.
A three-year starter at Clemson, Klubnik joined the Tigers as the top-ranked QB prospect in 2022 and flashed play-making ability, particularly in 2024, but experienced a rocky 2025, tossing for 2,943 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Klubnik boasts good athleticism and showed a quick release in Clemson's RPO game. He displays good timing, touch and anticipation on his ball. At 6-foot-2, 207 pounds, he brings adequate size and enough arm strength to drive throws when needed. The 22-year-old needs to work on his foundation as a passer and get through his reads more quickly at the NFL level. At times, he felt pressure early and displayed inconsistent pocket movement.
Klubnik joins a quarterback room led by Geno Smith, with Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook. He is a developmental project for offensive coordinator Frank Reich, who can learn behind Smith and potentially earn the backup role.