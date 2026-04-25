2026 NFL Draft: Jets trade up to select Clemson QB Cade Klubnik with No. 110 overall pick

A three-year starter at Clemson, Klubnik joined the Tigers as the top-ranked QB prospect in 2022 and flashed play-making ability, particularly in 2024, but experienced a rocky 2025, tossing for 2,943 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Klubnik boasts good athleticism and showed a quick release in Clemson's RPO game. He displays good timing, touch and anticipation on his ball. At 6-foot-2, 207 pounds, he brings adequate size and enough arm strength to drive throws when needed. The 22-year-old needs to work on his foundation as a passer and get through his reads more quickly at the NFL level. At times, he felt pressure early and displayed inconsistent pocket movement.