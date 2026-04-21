NFL draft smokescreen watch: Deciphering top storylines with NFL IQ

Storyline: Browns take WR Carnell Tate at No. 6 overall

A number of outlets have the Browns taking an offensive lineman with their first of two picks in the first round, but the current prevailing projection is that it'll be Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate. (Assuming they don't, in fact, trade down with the Cowboys or elsewhere.) On that front, GM Andrew Berry recently stated that the team's mindset heading into its early pick is not about just "trade it away" but about "maximizing the value." Berry also emphasized that position of need doesn't change his team's approach, but that it's "best player available." What does this mean for pick No. 6?

First off, if Fernando Mendoza, Jeremiyah Love, Sonny Styles, David Bailey and Arvell Reese are all off the board by the Browns' pick, which seems relatively likely, the best player available per Daniel Jeremiah’s Top 150 prospects would in fact be Tate. Even if Love or Styles remains on the board, it's possible Cleveland would prefer the wideout after snagging both RB Quinshon Judkinsand LB Carson Schwesinger just last year. Meanwhile, the top offensive lineman in DJ's top prospects, Francis Mauigoa, is ranked 10th. Notably, one offensive lineman has been drafted in the top six in four consecutive drafts, and the No. 6 pick specifically has been an offensive lineman in four of the last 10 drafts. Perhaps the more relevant question for the Browns will be how they could best optimize their duo of picks between sixth- and 24th-overall. According to NFL IQ, the top players realistically available at No. 24 would include WRs Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion or OLs Blake Miller and Caleb Lomu. As Tate is arguably the "best available" at No. 6, and there should still be offensive line options at No. 24, going WR first and OL second makes sense.

Also, while it's true that Berry has not selected a wide receiver higher than 74th overall in his six-year tenure, he addressed that "trend" in his comments last Thursday. "It's not a philosophical thing," the GM clarified. "First couple years, we already had Odell [Beckham Jr.] and Jarvis [Landry]. When we transitioned from both, we traded for Amari [Cooper] and then Jerry [Jeudy]." From a "best prospect" perspective, a draft strategy perspective and even a "reading between the lines" perspective, Tate seems like the right pick.