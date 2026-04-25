2026 NFL Draft: Five best value picks from Rounds 2 and 3

Production Score: 76

76 Athleticism Score: 82

82 OVERALL DRAFT SCORE: 82





Daniel Jeremiah's No. 21 overall prospect lasted until the fifth pick of Round 2, giving the Giants one of Friday's clearest values. Hood is the only cornerback in this year's class to finish among the top six in all three categories that are scored by the Next Gen Stats draft model: production, athleticism and overall. The only CB with better overall draft score than Hood's 84 is Mansoor Delane, who went sixth overall to the Chiefs.





At 5-foot-11 and 193 pounds, Hood ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash and posted a 40.5-inch vertical at the NFL Scouting Combine. NGS tracking data added even more context: he recorded the third-fastest max acceleration among cornerbacks at 6.45 yards per second squared and reached 18.30 mph by the 10-yard mark, the fifth-fastest speed among corners in the class. Pair that athletic profile with the physicality that led Lance Zierlein to describe him as a "press-man bully," and Hood looks like a natural fit outside in Dennard Wilson's defense.