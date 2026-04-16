Titans GM Mike Borgonzi praises Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love, keeping all options open in draft

The Tennessee Titans' foray into their new era under coach Robert Saleh has seen plenty of changes on the defensive side.
With the 2026 NFL Draft one week away and the fourth overall pick in the pocket of general manager Mike Borgonzi, don't expect the Titans to spend next weekend on the sideline.
"I think we're gonna remain flexible and fluid where we're at because I do think there's a handful of players that we really do like at 4," Borgonzi told reporters on Thursday. "We've already started discussions, but just in terms of scenarios if we move back a few spots, if we went back 10 spots, where would that leave us with players? Those are discussions that we've been having over the last couple weeks, but certainly that's one of the options."
According to most mock drafts, the primary option for the Titans is star Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, a three-down, home run-hitting runner with the potential to transform a club's rushing attack upon arrival. Love seems to be the easy choice for Tennessee if he's available at No. 4, but while Borgonzi isn't shying from the fact Love is seen as an elite prospect, he certainly isn't making the foolish mistake of pairing his team with a player who isn't yet on the roster.
"I certainly think there's a cluster of players up there that we really like," Borgonzi said. "In particular, Jeremiyah, I think he's a special player. I've talked about this at the combine before -- I think his speed, he can do things out of the backfield as a receiver. But it's also a group of edge guys up there that are really good, too. So I think we'll have some really good options up there at 4."
Defense has been the focus of the Borgonzi-Saleh operation in 2026. Tennessee has added 11 defenders this offseason, including four new projected starters and a host of depth pickups. Given Saleh's defensive background and the Titans' approach in the first months of his tenure, it wouldn't be a surprise if Borgonzi instead opts for another contributor on that side of the ball, especially with the likelihood that one or both of the top linebackers in the class might be available when Tennessee's turn arrives.
"You're looking for impact players when you get up there, when you're taking that high in the draft," Borgonzi said, deftly avoiding committing to a position group or specific need. "Who's gonna have the most impact? Who's the best player available? But certainly there's a linebacker there that's pretty good, as well."
For now, Borgonzi and the Titans are wisely playing coy. With the persistently unpredictable nature of the draft in mind, any other approach would be imprudent. It's best to keep all options open and reveal as little as possible.
"I think we'll be ready for any scenario," Borgonzi said. "If you listen to everything out there right now, it's a lot of smokescreen. I think you do have to pay attention to it. But certainly, I think that we're gonna have options there at 4 no matter what the team does in front of us."