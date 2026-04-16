Titans GM Mike Borgonzi praises Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love, keeping all options open in draft

"I certainly think there's a cluster of players up there that we really like," Borgonzi said. "In particular, Jeremiyah, I think he's a special player. I've talked about this at the combine before -- I think his speed, he can do things out of the backfield as a receiver. But it's also a group of edge guys up there that are really good, too. So I think we'll have some really good options up there at 4."

Defense has been the focus of the Borgonzi-Saleh operation in 2026. Tennessee has added 11 defenders this offseason, including four new projected starters and a host of depth pickups. Given Saleh's defensive background and the Titans' approach in the first months of his tenure, it wouldn't be a surprise if Borgonzi instead opts for another contributor on that side of the ball, especially with the likelihood that one or both of the top linebackers in the class might be available when Tennessee's turn arrives.

"You're looking for impact players when you get up there, when you're taking that high in the draft," Borgonzi said, deftly avoiding committing to a position group or specific need. "Who's gonna have the most impact? Who's the best player available? But certainly there's a linebacker there that's pretty good, as well."

For now, Borgonzi and the Titans are wisely playing coy. With the persistently unpredictable nature of the draft in mind, any other approach would be imprudent. It's best to keep all options open and reveal as little as possible.