2026 NFL Draft: Browns select OL Spencer Fano at No. 9, WR KC Concepcion to address major needs

With clear needs to address on the offensive side of the ball, the Browns traded, mulled and landed on two solutions Thursday night in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cleveland spent the No. 9 pick -- a selection acquired in a trade with Kansas City that also netted picks No. 74 and 148 -- on Utah tackle Spencer Fano, then doubled down offensively later in the first round, adding Texas A&M receiver KC Concepcion with the 24th pick.

A three-year starter with experience gained at both tackle spots, Fano enters the NFL boasting versatility and athleticism as his greatest strengths. He's a quick mover with fast feet and loose hips, making him an effective puller and dependable multi-level blocker. Although he's not an overwhelmingly violent blocker, a quick few minutes of film review reveals a player with a relentless motor who washes down rushers in the run game, manages to remain attached to defenders longer than the average blocker and consistently keeps his eyes upfield in search of his next target, qualities that will always be appreciated and can be further cultivated by NFL offensive line coaches.

Concerns about Fano's physical profile -- most notably, 32 and 1/8th inch arms, a length shorter than the ideal NFL tackle -- have added questions to his projection. Though he enters the pro game as a tackle, he could be moved to a guard, a transition Fano has already stated he's willing to undertake if asked.