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2026 NFL Draft

2026 NFL Draft: Browns select OL Spencer Fano at No. 9, WR KC Concepcion to address major needs

Published: Apr 23, 2026 at 10:46 PM
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Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

With clear needs to address on the offensive side of the ball, the Browns traded, mulled and landed on two solutions Thursday night in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cleveland spent the No. 9 pick -- a selection acquired in a trade with Kansas City that also netted picks No. 74 and 148 -- on Utah tackle Spencer Fano, then doubled down offensively later in the first round, adding Texas A&M receiver KC Concepcion with the 24th pick.

A three-year starter with experience gained at both tackle spots, Fano enters the NFL boasting versatility and athleticism as his greatest strengths. He's a quick mover with fast feet and loose hips, making him an effective puller and dependable multi-level blocker. Although he's not an overwhelmingly violent blocker, a quick few minutes of film review reveals a player with a relentless motor who washes down rushers in the run game, manages to remain attached to defenders longer than the average blocker and consistently keeps his eyes upfield in search of his next target, qualities that will always be appreciated and can be further cultivated by NFL offensive line coaches.

Concerns about Fano's physical profile -- most notably, 32 and 1/8th inch arms, a length shorter than the ideal NFL tackle -- have added questions to his projection. Though he enters the pro game as a tackle, he could be moved to a guard, a transition Fano has already stated he's willing to undertake if asked.

A 2025 first-team AP All-American and two-time All-Big 12 selection, Fano capped his three-year career at Utah by taking home the Outland Trophy and Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year, honors earned by posting clean, sack-free sheets in his final 23 career games (746 pass blocking snaps), per Pro Football Focus. While he might not fill the traditional franchise tackle role that most expect of a first-round pick, Fano's consistency earned him first-round consideration. He'll aim to uphold that reputation at the pro level, regardless of where he fits into a starting lineup.

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Concepcion, meanwhile, adds an explosive pass catcher to a receiving corps in desperate need of help.

A speedy receiver with a natural feel for the soft spots in zone coverage, Concepcion proved to be a coverage nightmare for opposing defenses in his first and only season at Texas A&M. He became a favorite target of quarterback Marcel Reed (especially on end zone crossing routes), routinely darting past defensive backs and showing off equally valuable catch-and-run ability that often produced some of the most thrilling scoring plays of the Aggies' season. Those traits carried over into special teams, where Concepcion proved to be a threat as a returner, posting two punt return touchdowns in 2025.

In one season with the Aggies, Concepcion posted career-best numbers in receiving yards (919), average yards per catch (15.1), and scored nine receiving touchdowns on 61 receptions. He chipped in 75 rushing yards on 10 attempts, too, becoming an occasional weapon via the jet sweep and forcing defenses to constantly account for where No. 7 lined up.

Concepcion's quickness -- a skill that allows him to uncover quickly and become a first option for quarterbacks under duress -- elevated him into first-round consideration. That, plus his knack for making clutch plays in the biggest moments made for an attractive prospect whose first-team All-American (all-purpose), first-team All-SEC and Paul Hornung Award-winning reputation is backed by his tape produced at Texas A&M and his previous stop at North Carolina State (where he earned Freshman All-American and ACC Rookie of the Year honors).

He'll need to work on his craft as a route runner in order to capitalize on his strengths at the next level, but his potential as a flashy playmaker should serve him well -- especially for a Browns team that will happily welcome a run-after-catch creator.

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