2026 NFL Draft: Chiefs trade up to select LSU CB Mansoor Delane with No. 6 pick

He then transferred to LSU, where he cemented himself as a top CB in the FBS. Delane started all 11 games during his senior season, with two interceptions and 11 passes defensed despite seeing only 35 targets. For his efforts, he was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to the nation's best defensive back, and was named a first-teamer on the All-American and All-SEC teams.

There are few weaknesses to Delane's game. He's a bit over aggressive with his hands in coverage but can otherwise be counted on to make an impact in myriad ways. Delane is effective lined up in various spots defensively and is efficient in multiple coverage types, sporting good tracking in zone situations and the physicality to press opposing receivers. That physicality translates after the catch, as well -- Delane is a thumper who wraps up superbly at a position for which sure tackling is usually a trait gone missing. His 4.35-second 40-yard dash at his pro day also makes it clear he can keep up with the league's speedier wideouts, which was perhaps the lone, lingering question mark regarding his trajectory after he didn't test at the combine.