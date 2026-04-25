2026 NFL Draft: Falcons select Clemson's Avieon Terrell, brother of star CB A.J., in Round 2

Atlanta Falcons football is now a family affair.
The Falcons selected Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell with the No. 48 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday in Pittsburgh.
Terrell joins his older brother, A.J., a 2021 second-team All-Pro selection who has become a mainstay in Atlanta's secondary over the last six years. Naturally, A.J. wrapped his younger brother in an emotional embrace Friday upon learning they'd soon be teammates in the NFL.
Avieon possesses similar strengths to A.J., displaying fluid movement and premier athleticism that made him an excellent cover corner with the Tigers, logging three career interceptions and 25 pass breakups over three seasons at Clemson (including 21 PBUS in his final two campaigns). For his efforts, Terrell received two all-conference honors, landing a second-team selection in 2024 and a first-team nod in 2025 to go along with third-team All-American recognition.
Terrell stood as the best slot corner in the 2026 class with a willingness to get his nose dirty, logging 125 tackles over three years and tying for third in FBS with five forced fumbles in his final season at Clemson. Although only 5-foot-10, Terrell plays with a physical nature that makes him a strong press corner who is fast and clean enough to mirror receivers.
Boasting NFL-ready polish, ball skills and versatility, Terrell will likely share the field with his brother quickly, doubling their family's interest in Falcons football. With six years of proof received from the elder Terrell, Atlanta will be happy to have two members of the family in its secondary.