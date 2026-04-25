2026 NFL Draft: Falcons select Clemson's Avieon Terrell, brother of star CB A.J., in Round 2

Avieon possesses similar strengths to A.J., displaying fluid movement and premier athleticism that made him an excellent cover corner with the Tigers, logging three career interceptions and 25 pass breakups over three seasons at Clemson (including 21 PBUS in his final two campaigns). For his efforts, Terrell received two all-conference honors, landing a second-team selection in 2024 and a first-team nod in 2025 to go along with third-team All-American recognition.

Terrell stood as the best slot corner in the 2026 class with a willingness to get his nose dirty, logging 125 tackles over three years and tying for third in FBS with five forced fumbles in his final season at Clemson. Although only 5-foot-10, Terrell plays with a physical nature that makes him a strong press corner who is fast and clean enough to mirror receivers.