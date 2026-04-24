2026 NFL Draft: Browns select Washington WR Denzel Boston with pick No. 39 in second round

At 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds, Boston has proven to be a red-zone mismatch waiting to happen and flashed premier ball skills during his time at Washington, as evidenced by his 3.1% drop rate in 2025, per Pro Football Focus.

The knock against Boston is his lack of a second gear and ability to separate, both later in routes and in breaking free against press coverage. He opted against running the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and his pro day, thus forgoing the opportunity to dismiss such concerns, but no testing could speak louder than his on-field productivity the past two seasons, anyway.

Cleveland's logic is easy to understand with the selection. While Concepcion provides the Browns with an explosive slot receiver capable of making a difference in the run-after-catch department, Boston is built to line up on the outside, box out defenders and serve as a reliable, big target for whomever is playing quarterback.