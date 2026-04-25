Raiders trade former first-round pick Tyree Wilson to Saints

Instability didn't help Wilson's development, nor did the expectations that came with being a first-round pick of one of the league's most dysfunctional clubs over the last half decade. With 50 games of NFL experience under his belt and a total of 12 sacks to his name, Wilson exits Las Vegas as an afterthought and an unfortunate symbol of the Raiders' recent struggles, a reality Las Vegas is attempting to overcome with an active draft that has seen the Raiders execute three draft day trades.