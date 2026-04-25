Raiders trade former first-round pick Tyree Wilson to Saints

The Saints are taking a swing on a former first-round pick to fill a defensive need.
New Orleans acquired edge rusher Tyree Wilson in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday. The Saints sent the No. 150 overall pick -- which Las Vegas used to select Arizona defensive back Dalton Johnson -- in exchange for Wilson and the No. 219 pick.
The No. 7 overall pick of the 2023 draft, Wilson was seen as a high-upside player whose talents needed to be cultivated at the pro level in order to receive ample return on the Raiders' investment. Since then, Las Vegas has cycled through three coaches (Josh McDaniels, Antonio Pierce, Pete Carroll) and moved on from the personnel executive who selected Wilson, general manager Dave Ziegler.
Instability didn't help Wilson's development, nor did the expectations that came with being a first-round pick of one of the league's most dysfunctional clubs over the last half decade. With 50 games of NFL experience under his belt and a total of 12 sacks to his name, Wilson exits Las Vegas as an afterthought and an unfortunate symbol of the Raiders' recent struggles, a reality Las Vegas is attempting to overcome with an active draft that has seen the Raiders execute three draft day trades.
Wilson finds a fresh start in New Orleans, where the Saints were working the market in search of an edge rusher to complement veteran Chase Young and pursued Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, but pivoted once it became clear New York wouldn't budge on compensation requirements, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. With franchise legend Cameron Jordan still unsigned, the Saints are planning for a future that might not include him, taking a low-risk chance on a player with incredible physical traits and high potential.
New Orleans is hoping a change of scenery is all Wilson needs to realize those lofty dreams.