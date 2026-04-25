2026 NFL Draft: Raiders trade up to select Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy with No. 101 overall pick

Jermod McCoy's long wait to hear his name called is finally over.

The Las Vegas Raiders began Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft by spending the No. 101 overall pick on the Tennessee cornerback on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Considered a first-round prospect by most, McCoy's injury history contributed to a slide that saw him fall out of the first three rounds of the draft. A second-team All-American in 2024, McCoy missed the entire 2025 season due to an ACL injury suffered in January, leaving only his sophomore season tape as his strongest proof of what he could achieve at the pro level.