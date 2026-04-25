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2026 NFL Draft

2026 NFL Draft: Raiders trade up to select Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy with No. 101 overall pick

Published: Apr 25, 2026 at 12:10 PM Updated: Apr 25, 2026 at 12:41 PM
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Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jermod McCoy's long wait to hear his name called is finally over.

The Las Vegas Raiders began Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft by spending the No. 101 overall pick on the Tennessee cornerback on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Considered a first-round prospect by most, McCoy's injury history contributed to a slide that saw him fall out of the first three rounds of the draft. A second-team All-American in 2024, McCoy missed the entire 2025 season due to an ACL injury suffered in January, leaving only his sophomore season tape as his strongest proof of what he could achieve at the pro level.

McCoy seemed to alleviate most concerns regarding his health during the pre-draft process, appearing just as strong and quick as he was before his injury during Tennessee's pro day in March. That wasn't enough to convince evaluators, though, leaving him on the board until the start of Day 3.

Sensing an opportunity, Raiders general manager John Spytek traded up to the front of Round 4 on Saturday, sending the No. 102 pick and a 2027 seventh-round selection to Buffalo in exchange for the No. 101 choice. With the opportunity comes risk: McCoy has a degenerative knee issue independent of the ACL injury suffered in January 2025 and there are concerns he may need a second surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

Still, given McCoy's status as a first-round talent ranked closely behind No. 6 overall pick Mansoor Delane, the Raiders deemed the risk worthy of a fourth-round selection.

McCoy brings a résumé to Las Vegas that includes six career interceptions, 75 tackles, 16 pass breakups and one fumble recovery tallied over two seasons in Knoxville. He's a physical corner with smooth feet and hips and tools to become a premier defender, provided he's able to stay on the field.

His lack of a third collegiate season and uncertain medical outlook left evaluators with questions. McCoy's opportunity to answer them will begin upon arriving in Las Vegas.

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