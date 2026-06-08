NFL news roundup: Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee) hitting every milestone in his recovery

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OTHER NEWS
- QB Jacoby Brissett reported to mandatory minicamp, which runs from Monday through Wednesday, as he seeks a new contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Brissett missed all of the team's voluntary workouts.
- LB Josh Sweat, who like Brissett was not present for voluntary organized team activities, reported to mandatory minicamp, Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is hitting every milestone in his recovery, per head coach Kevin Stefanski, who said "we'll see" when asked if Penix will be cleared for 11-on-11 work in time for next week's mandatory minicamp. Penix isn't participating in Monday's organized team activities due to a scheduled rest day, Stefanski said.
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (Achilles) is progressing in his return from injury but isn't ready to participate in practice yet, per Stefanski.
SIGNINGS
- WR Drake London's contract extension was officially announced. London didn't practice Monday as he completed paperwork and medical exams ahead of signing, Stefanski said.
SIGNINGS
- WR Malick Meiga
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
- DT Peter Woods (Round 1, No. 29 overall) agreed to his four-year, fully guaranteed $18 million rookie contract, ESPN reported.
- CB Mansoor Delane (Round 1, No. 6) agreed to his four-year, fully guaranteed $41.8 million rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- CB L'Jarius Sneed, who visited the Chiefs on Thursday, is planning to sign with Kansas City, Rapoport reported.
SIGNINGS
- OT Caleb Lomu (Round 1, No. 28 overall) signed his rookie contact, the team announced.
OTHER NEWS
- WR Kayshon Boutte said he'll be in attendance at mandatory minicamp this week amid trade speculation. Boutte missed voluntary workouts.
INJURIES
- RB Cam Skattebo (ankle) participated in drills at New York's mandatory minicamp, per local reporters.
- LB Abdul Carter suffered a twisted ankle at minicamp and it "doesn't look serious," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Quentin Skinner was waived with an injury designation.
TRYOUTS
- WR James Proche will participate in Philadelphia's mandatory minicamp this week on a tryout basis, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS