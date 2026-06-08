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NFL news roundup: Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee) hitting every milestone in his recovery

Published: Jun 08, 2026 at 12:17 PM Updated: Jun 08, 2026 at 04:30 PM
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Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

OTHER NEWS

  • QB Jacoby Brissett reported to mandatory minicamp, which runs from Monday through Wednesday, as he seeks a new contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Brissett missed all of the team's voluntary workouts.
  • LB Josh Sweat, who like Brissett was not present for voluntary organized team activities, reported to mandatory minicamp, Rapoport reported.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

INJURIES

  • QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is hitting every milestone in his recovery, per head coach Kevin Stefanski, who said "we'll see" when asked if Penix will be cleared for 11-on-11 work in time for next week's mandatory minicamp. Penix isn't participating in Monday's organized team activities due to a scheduled rest day, Stefanski said.
  • CB Billy Bowman Jr. (Achilles) is progressing in his return from injury but isn't ready to participate in practice yet, per Stefanski.


SIGNINGS

  • WR Drake London's contract extension was officially announced. London didn't practice Monday as he completed paperwork and medical exams ahead of signing, Stefanski said.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

SIGNINGS

  • WR Malick Meiga


ROSTER CUTS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

SIGNINGS

  • DT Peter Woods (Round 1, No. 29 overall) agreed to his four-year, fully guaranteed $18 million rookie contract, ESPN reported.
  • CB Mansoor Delane (Round 1, No. 6) agreed to his four-year, fully guaranteed $41.8 million rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • CB L'Jarius Sneed, who visited the Chiefs on Thursday, is planning to sign with Kansas City, Rapoport reported.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

SIGNINGS

  • OT Caleb Lomu (Round 1, No. 28 overall) signed his rookie contact, the team announced.


OTHER NEWS

  • WR Kayshon Boutte said he'll be in attendance at mandatory minicamp this week amid trade speculation. Boutte missed voluntary workouts.
New York Giants
New York Giants

INJURIES

  • RB Cam Skattebo (ankle) participated in drills at New York's mandatory minicamp, per local reporters.
  • LB Abdul Carter suffered a twisted ankle at minicamp and it "doesn't look serious," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters.
New York Jets
New York Jets

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

TRYOUTS

  • WR James Proche will participate in Philadelphia's mandatory minicamp this week on a tryout basis, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

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