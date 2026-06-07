Will Anderson says Texans 'most definitely' have title aspirations: 'We've got Super Bowl-caliber players all over the field'

The 2023 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Anderson is coming off a second Pro Bowl campaign and a first All-Pro selection. His 2025 season was all kinds of tremendous as he earned runner-up honors for AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year after tallying career bests of 12 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 35 tackles, 20 for loss and 23 QB hits.

Anderson's been complemented by veteran edge Danielle Hunter to become the lynchpins of a defense regarded as one of the NFL's best.

Anderson sees Hoston's roster as one boasting elite talent throughout.

"I look at this team and we've got Super Bowl caliber players all over the field," he said. "It's just about taking that next step."

That next step must be taken in the winter, but as of the spring, the strides that can be made are being made, according to Anderson.

"I've thought since the four years I've been here, this has been the best OTAs that we've had, offensively and defensively," he said. "Everybody is locked in I love the rookie class that we got. "

Houston began its draft by taking guard Keylan Rutledge to bolster an offensive line that's been a bugaboo for the squad over the past few seasons. In the second round, Ohio State's Kayden McDonald arrived to stack more talent in a defense that was sixth in total defense a season past.

"We want to be a staple defense," Anderson said. "We want to be a household name defense. We want to be one of the greatest defenses to be out there. But I think it starts at this time."