Will Anderson says Texans 'most definitely' have title aspirations: 'We've got Super Bowl-caliber players all over the field'

Playoff berths have been commonplace for the Houston Texans since Will Anderson Jr. arrived.
Just as it's been for the duration of the franchise's quarter century existence, however, Anderson and Co. have never advanced past the Divisional Round.
The two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher isn't afraid to set his Texans' expectations to a championship level in 2026, though.
"Most definitely," Anderson said, via team transcript, this past week when asked if the team had Super Bowl aspirations.
Entering his fourth season and fresh off signing a massive extension, Anderson has become one of the NFL's highest-regarded pass rushers and one of the Texans' leaders. Hence, he's holding the squad to the highest expectations.
"I think the additions they went and got in the offseason have been great," Anderson said. "I think what we want as a team is right in front of us. I told the guys today when we broke it down, 'It's a confidence thing.' I said, 'Everybody in this circle who believes that this is a Super Bowl team, raise your hand.' Everybody raised their hand.
"I said, 'Well, the front office, the coaches, they made the decision to bring you here because they thought you could help us win that Super Bowl, so you're a Super Bowl-caliber player."
Anderson has proven himself to be of the highest-caliber players.
The 2023 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Anderson is coming off a second Pro Bowl campaign and a first All-Pro selection. His 2025 season was all kinds of tremendous as he earned runner-up honors for AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year after tallying career bests of 12 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 35 tackles, 20 for loss and 23 QB hits.
Anderson's been complemented by veteran edge Danielle Hunter to become the lynchpins of a defense regarded as one of the NFL's best.
Anderson sees Hoston's roster as one boasting elite talent throughout.
"I look at this team and we've got Super Bowl caliber players all over the field," he said. "It's just about taking that next step."
That next step must be taken in the winter, but as of the spring, the strides that can be made are being made, according to Anderson.
"I've thought since the four years I've been here, this has been the best OTAs that we've had, offensively and defensively," he said. "Everybody is locked in I love the rookie class that we got. "
Houston began its draft by taking guard Keylan Rutledge to bolster an offensive line that's been a bugaboo for the squad over the past few seasons. In the second round, Ohio State's Kayden McDonald arrived to stack more talent in a defense that was sixth in total defense a season past.
"We want to be a staple defense," Anderson said. "We want to be a household name defense. We want to be one of the greatest defenses to be out there. But I think it starts at this time."
If it ends in February with a Super Bowl celebration, Anderson and the Texans will very likely become a household name.