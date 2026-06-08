Report: Chiefs reuniting with CB L'Jarius Sneed on one-year deal worth up to $5 million

Sneed began his career with the Chiefs as a fourth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech in 2020 and rose to stardom in coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's defense, filling a versatile role that began as a nickelback and expanded in importance. Before long, Sneed was considered to be a catalyst in Spagnuolo's secondary, rising to a starting role in his second season and helping Kansas City win two Super Bowls. Over his final three seasons with the club, Sneed logged 262 tackles, 33 passes defensed, seven interceptions, 4.5 sacks and four forced fumbles, production impressive enough to attract a trade offer from the Titans in 2024.