Report: Chiefs reuniting with CB L'Jarius Sneed on one-year deal worth up to $5 million

Kansas City is playing host to a reunion in June.
The Chiefs are signing veteran cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Sneed reuniting with the team comes on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter added.
Sneed began his career with the Chiefs as a fourth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech in 2020 and rose to stardom in coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's defense, filling a versatile role that began as a nickelback and expanded in importance. Before long, Sneed was considered to be a catalyst in Spagnuolo's secondary, rising to a starting role in his second season and helping Kansas City win two Super Bowls. Over his final three seasons with the club, Sneed logged 262 tackles, 33 passes defensed, seven interceptions, 4.5 sacks and four forced fumbles, production impressive enough to attract a trade offer from the Titans in 2024.
Shortly after that trade took place, Tennessee signed Sneed to a lucrative four-year extension.
Following two seasons of underwhelming performance due in part to a persistent quadriceps injury, Sneed was released by the Titans in March, freeing him to find his next NFL home. He chose the one he knew best, rejoining Spagnuolo and coach Andy Reid in Kansas City.
Sneed walks into a secondary that looks vastly different than the one he left, a group headlined by first-round pick Mansoor Delane and nickelback Kader Kohou. Like the latter of the aforementioned two, Sneed will enter 2026 seeking a redemption year after health struggles limited him in his most recent season.
At 29 years old, it could be his last chance to prove he's still a quality NFL corner. He'll embark on his new mission wearing the familiar colors of red and gold in Missouri.