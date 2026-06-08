Seahawks' AJ Barner expects 'to be one of best tight ends in league' after Super Bowl season

"Definitely better, way better," he recently said, via the team’s official website. "I expect myself to be one of the best tight ends in the league, and I think I've played up to that standard, not consistently maybe throughout the whole season, but definitely have done that. I hold myself to a high standard, and the goal is to win championships and play in big games, and also bring that same mindset to training camp when I'm back out there with the guys. That's how I'm feeling. I think I can take it to another level, and I think it's going to make my job hopefully easier and my process leading up to gameday that much easier."