Seahawks' AJ Barner expects 'to be one of best tight ends in league' after Super Bowl season

Tight end AJ Barner earned a breakout second season in 2025, helping the Seattle Seahawks raise a Lombardi Trophy.
The 24-year-old is aiming to take his game to another level in Year 3.
"Definitely better, way better," he recently said, via the team’s official website. "I expect myself to be one of the best tight ends in the league, and I think I've played up to that standard, not consistently maybe throughout the whole season, but definitely have done that. I hold myself to a high standard, and the goal is to win championships and play in big games, and also bring that same mindset to training camp when I'm back out there with the guys. That's how I'm feeling. I think I can take it to another level, and I think it's going to make my job hopefully easier and my process leading up to gameday that much easier."
After a mostly quiet first campaign, Barner became a pivotal cog in the Seahawks offense in 2025, generating 519 yards and six touchdowns on 52 catches (second on the club). In the Super Bowl win over New England, he earned 54 yards and a pivotal TD on four grabs.
Barner's pass-catching ability helps round out the offense alongside receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed. The TE particularly plays a key role in the red zone. Barner was also utilized in short-yardage situations, generating nine rushing first downs and a TD in a "tush-push" role.
Barner has yet to participate in offseason workouts while rehabbing from two offseason surgeries. Barner didn't specify what he had fixed, but he played through several injuries last season. He was on the injury report at various times last season with hip, elbow, shoulder, knee, ankle and calf issues. Barner said he expects to be ready for training camp and believes he'll be healthier than a year ago following the surgeries.
"Y'all saw what it was during the season," Barner said. "It's stuff that I've been dealing with, honestly, for my whole pro career. I'm somebody that, no matter how I'm feeling, I'm going to play, just like a lot of other guys in our locker room. So I'm definitely feeling better, it's definitely still a process to get back out there, but by the time training camp rolls around, I'm going to be ready to go."
As the Seahawks break in new coordinator Brian Fleury, Barner profiles as a significant element in an offensive scheme that has heavily utilized the tight end position. If he can stay healthy, the Indiana and Michigan product could see his production take another leap in 2026.