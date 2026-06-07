Historical pairing of Jared Verse, Carson Schwesinger to lead Browns defense in post-Myles Garrett era

"I think it's pretty cool," Schwesinger, 23, said of playing with another ROTY. "But again, I mean we're focused on going into 2026 and we both won't be rookies, so just kind of building. I mean obviously you don't get that if you're doing something wrong. I think he's someone that's going to be really valuable to what we do and fit right in here and I think being able to work with him is going to be a whole lot of fun."