Historical pairing of Jared Verse, Carson Schwesinger to lead Browns defense in post-Myles Garrett era

Replacing Myles Garrett, swiftly becoming an all-time pass-rushing great, is a task the Cleveland Browns are unlikely to accomplish.
Still, maintaining the team's defensive prowess in the seasons to come could be in the realm of reality as the Browns' roster boasts a historical first when it comes to its youthful talent.
Obtained in the Garrett trade with the Los Angeles Rams was Jared Verse, the 2024 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He'll join Cleveland linebacker Carson Schwesinger, the 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year, making the Browns the first team to roster defensive rookies of the year from each of the last two seasons since the AP began awarding DROTY in 1967.
The closest such scenario came in 1980, when the Atlanta Falcons celebrated linebackers Al Richardson and Buddy Curry sharing the AP DROTY honor.
"Man, that boy can fly," Verse, 25, said Wednesday during organized team activities, via Cleveland.com's Ashley Bastock, of Schwesinger. "Nah, he can work. I like that a lot. I like knowing that with that behind me that I can — I don't got much to worry about.
"I can play freely because I don't have to worry if something gets by me. He's going to be able to handle that. He's going to be able to clean everything up. So no, that's the exciting factor there."
Schwesinger's coming off a first season in which he tallied a team-leading 156 tackles, along with 11 for a loss, nine QB hits, a pair of interceptions and 2.5 sacks.
In L.A. last season, Verse was a Pro Bowler for a second consecutive campaign to begin his career, posting 7.5 sacks to go with 58 tackles, 27 QB hits and three forced fumbles.
"I think it's pretty cool," Schwesinger, 23, said of playing with another ROTY. "But again, I mean we're focused on going into 2026 and we both won't be rookies, so just kind of building. I mean obviously you don't get that if you're doing something wrong. I think he's someone that's going to be really valuable to what we do and fit right in here and I think being able to work with him is going to be a whole lot of fun."
Garrett set a new single-season sack record in 2025, racking up 23 in total. He was a unanimous choice as AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year, so Schwesinger's shared the field with award-winning talent before. Going forward, it'll be up to the linebacker and the Browns' new top pass rusher to lead the way in the front seven.
The Browns are hoping Schwesinger and Verse can lead a defensive unit that was No. 1 in total yards in 2024, but dropped to 19th last season.
However, Schwesinger is taking plenty of what he learned from Garrett with him along the way.
"I mean he's a great player, Hall of Fame player," Schwesinger said. "I think being able to be with him for my rookie year has helped me and there's things that I took from him that I'll continue to take and I think he's going to go be successful wherever he's at."