Brandon Aiyuk delivers message in video post, calls 49ers 'little-a-- boys,' tells them to 'stop running from the bill'

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who has not played since Week 7 of the 2024 season and is on the team's reserve/left squad list, spoke for the first time since he was placed on the list Dec. 13.

Aiyuk posted a video message roughly 90 seconds long Sunday morning on Instagram, captioned, "IF YOU SCARED JUST SAY DAT [sic]!!"

The 49ers have been opening to trading Aiyuk, but 49ers general manager John Lynch said in April following the 2026 NFL Draft that that the team had no plans to release him "anytime soon." According to Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan in January, Aiyuk's relationship with the club broke down after the receiver stopped coming to the team facility and disengaged in communicating with them.

Aiyuk did not provide any details on what's caused the disharmony, but left a lengthy message in which he didn't shy away from disparaging the team.

In his full video statement, Aiyuk, 28, said:

"We dealing with, ya know like them kids when they don't get picked for the basketball game at the court, but they the ones that brought the ball, so they like, 'Alright, you all don't want to pick me, I'm taking my ball, I'm going home.' Ass boys. Little-ass boys.

"Or like when your kid, he got this one toy, but he don't really know how to use it correctly, so somebody else about to pick it up and play with it. And they like, 'Oh yeah, this s--- litty.' And they like, wait, wait, wait, wait, hold on, that's my toy. Ass boy. Little-ass boy.

"Man, stop running from the bill. The bill coming. You scared. They scared. Truth is, they scared. They know how I get. They gonna say, 'Oh yeah, BA, BA, BA did this, BA did that. BA did, you know that s---, allegedly. Allegedly. But what they not gonna say is, 'BA suck at football,' cause they know how I get. And they running from that bill that's on the way.

"It's inevitable. It's coming. Stop running. Stop being a female dog. Stop being a little cat. Stop running from the bill."