Kayshon Boutte to attend Patriots minicamp after missing voluntary work amid trade speculation

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, staying away from voluntary workouts as the Pats worked on the A.J. Brown acquisition.
"Just a lot of speculation going on. Just trying to figure out everything," Boutte told Dan Roche of WBZ on Sunday of why he was not at organized team activities. "I try not to buy into [things], whether it's the trade rumors or anything like that. But I'm still working even though I'm away. That's my focus."
The 24-year-old receiver told Roche that he plans to attend mandatory minicamp this week and, despite the trade rumors, wants to be a Patriot in 2026 and beyond.
"I want to be in New England for the rest of my career, I would say. I enjoy it out here. Been here three years. Every day I'm here. I call this home. This is my new home. Grew up in Louisiana. Stayed there 20 years, but now, Boston is my life."
Whether he gets that wish or not remains to be seen. The Pats receiver room has become crowded with the additions of Brown and Romeo Doubs. New England also sports Mack Hollins, Demario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III. Boutte noted that there is "always competition" for snaps, and the trade for Brown doesn't change his mindset.
"That was a good pickup, man. He a great dude," Boutte said of Brown. "You watch him play. He dominate. Great X receiver, dominant. Whether it's a deep ball, short route, he can catch a slant, take it to the house. Big, big body. Contested catches. You know, you watch those guys. I'm an X receiver, too, so I sit there and kinda watch his tape, that's a guy you see who constantly wins one-on-ones."
With Brown and Boutte playing the same position, speculation that Boutte could be moved at some point will likely persist. But after staying away from voluntary sessions, the Pats' 2023 sixth-round pick, entering the final year of his rookie contract, will join his teammates on the field this week.