Kayshon Boutte to attend Patriots minicamp after missing voluntary work amid trade speculation

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, staying away from voluntary workouts as the Pats worked on the A.J. Brown acquisition.

"Just a lot of speculation going on. Just trying to figure out everything," Boutte told Dan Roche of WBZ on Sunday of why he was not at organized team activities. "I try not to buy into [things], whether it's the trade rumors or anything like that. But I'm still working even though I'm away. That's my focus."

The 24-year-old receiver told Roche that he plans to attend mandatory minicamp this week and, despite the trade rumors, wants to be a Patriot in 2026 and beyond.