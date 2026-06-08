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Steelers RB Kaleb Johnson out to prove he's not a bust after rough Year 1: 'I've just got to take it on the chin and just keep going'

Published: Jun 08, 2026 at 07:21 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 third-round pick Kaleb Johnson is aiming to prove he's not a bust after a wholly disappointing campaign.

Entering Year 2, the running back is taking positive lessons from his first-season struggles.

"There's ups and downs to football," Johnson said after a minicamp practice last week, via the Pittsburgh Tribune Review.

For Johnson, Year 1 was filled with mostly downs – plummets to be more accurate. The most memorable moment from Johnson's rookie season came with his Week 2 mental cramp against Seattle, in which he left a kickoff return in the end zone to be recovered by the Seahawks for a touchdown, which proved costly in the loss.

"I feel like that was a down moment for me," Johnson said, "but everybody has down moments. I feel like it's me overcoming that and really just keep my mind straight. Keeping my mind forward and getting ready to go."

Mike Tomlin didn't give Johnson many opportunities to right the ship from there. The rookie was benched from kick return duties after the mess-up and didn't play on special teams again. Johnson appeared in 10 games, taking 28 rushes for 69 yards and catching one pass on two targets for nine yards. The RB never took more than 11 offensive snaps in a game (twice in Weeks 4 and 6) and didn't see the field after Week 15.

The 22-year-old isn't focusing on the past, but on what he can change for the future.

"I mean, right now, it's just all about me doing little things, getting better, just waiting on my time to come," Johnson said. "That's my main thing that's been on my mind. Just waiting on my time to come, and my time will come to shine for sure."

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The Steelers' new brass under Mike McCarthy has spoken positively about Johnson, but the front office moves have underscored that he still has a long way to go to be a productive contributor.

After losing Kenneth Gainwell, who took most of the snaps that might have gone to Johnson last season, in free agency, the Steelers inked Rico Dowdle to pair with Jaylen Warren. Dowdle brings a similar physicality that Johnson was expected to provide when they used a Day 2 pick on the RB. The Steelers also drafted hybrid back Eli Heidenreich in the seventh round and inked veteran Travis Homer, who brings pass-catching and return abilities. Fourth-round receiver Kaden Wetjen's arrival also ensures Johnson likely won't get a return role back this season.

If Johnson isn't going to earn significant special teams duty, he could have trouble being active on gamedays. Entering Year 2, the third-round might not be a cut candidate, but he needs an impressive camp and preseason to ensure he has a role in 2026.

"Adversity, just overcoming stuff like (what happened) early on," Johnson said. "And really being able to bounce back. Just keep my head straight and keep (looking) forward, because stuff like that happens.

"I've just got to take it on the chin and just keep going."

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