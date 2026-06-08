Steelers RB Kaleb Johnson out to prove he's not a bust after rough Year 1: 'I've just got to take it on the chin and just keep going'

Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 third-round pick Kaleb Johnson is aiming to prove he's not a bust after a wholly disappointing campaign.

Entering Year 2, the running back is taking positive lessons from his first-season struggles.

"There's ups and downs to football," Johnson said after a minicamp practice last week, via the Pittsburgh Tribune Review.

For Johnson, Year 1 was filled with mostly downs – plummets to be more accurate. The most memorable moment from Johnson's rookie season came with his Week 2 mental cramp against Seattle, in which he left a kickoff return in the end zone to be recovered by the Seahawks for a touchdown, which proved costly in the loss.

"I feel like that was a down moment for me," Johnson said, "but everybody has down moments. I feel like it's me overcoming that and really just keep my mind straight. Keeping my mind forward and getting ready to go."

Mike Tomlin didn't give Johnson many opportunities to right the ship from there. The rookie was benched from kick return duties after the mess-up and didn't play on special teams again. Johnson appeared in 10 games, taking 28 rushes for 69 yards and catching one pass on two targets for nine yards. The RB never took more than 11 offensive snaps in a game (twice in Weeks 4 and 6) and didn't see the field after Week 15.

The 22-year-old isn't focusing on the past, but on what he can change for the future.