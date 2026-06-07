Maxx Crosby focused on recovery, moving on with Raiders after nixed trade: 'Water under the bridge'

Crosby missed the final two games of the 2025 season despite his desire to play out the season for the 3-14 Raiders, who placed him on injured reserve.

Crosby subsequently underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in January.

The five-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Ravens in March after seven seasons with the Raiders and 69.5 sacks (third in franchise history). In exchange, the Raiders were set to receive two first-round picks in exchange.

Concerns about Crosby's injury were ultimately the cause of the Ravens reneging on the deal.

The pass rusher is expected to be good to go around training camp in July, though concern is likely to linger until then.

While Crosby wasn't away from the Raiders for long, he's returned to a vastly new team.

Las Vegas has restocked its roster, adding No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza at quarterback, along with veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins, with one of them set to take snaps from former Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum.

Klint Kubiak will be Crosby's fourth full-time head coach since he was drafted in 2019.

Rob Leonard will be Crosby's fourth full-time defensive coordinator.

And the defense is loaded with new faces such as fellow pass rusher Kwity Paye and linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker. Before he can truly get into the mix with his new running buddies, Crosby has to heal up.

Then his journey back to the Silver and Black should be complete after one heck of an offseason.