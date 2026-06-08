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Report: Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett to report for mandatory minicamp

Published: Jun 08, 2026 at 06:32 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett's contract standoff continues, but it won't keep him away from mandatory minicamp.

The veteran quarterback plans to be in attendance as the club kicks off minicamp for the next three days, ESPN reported.

The Cards' minicamp is scheduled to run from Monday through Wednesday.

Brissett has skipped voluntary workouts, seeking a pay bump more in line with his status as a starting quarterback. Reporting to mandatory minicamp avoids a $107,911 fine that would have been assessed for a three-day absence.

While he'll report to avoid fines, it's unclear how much on-field work Brissett will do during minicamp. He could stage a hold-in – reporting but not practicing – which has become the preferred method of players seeking new contracts.

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The veteran inked a two-year, $12.5 million contract in Arizona as Kyler Murray's backup. Brissett wound up starting 12 games and passed for a career-high 3,366 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

With most starting quarterbacks not on rookie deals making over $30 million, Brissett would like a pay bump from his $6.25 million average that better aligns him with his current standing -- or at least gets him a smidge closer. His contract also calls for just $1.5 million guaranteed.

Arizona inked Gardner Minshew this offseason as a backup on a one-year, $5.75 million contract with nearly all of it guaranteed. The Cards then drafted Carson Beck in the third round. Minshew is in line to start if the Brissett situation lingers into the season, with Arizona likely to allow Beck more time to learn from the sideline before tossing him into the fire down the stretch if Mike LaFleur's first season goes awry.

Brissett's desire to make more than backup money is understandable. He played well last season and is the best QB currently on the roster. However, he's not the long-term solution, and an Arizona team still in rebuild mode might not view it as money well spent, considering the club went 1-11 with Brissett under center last year.

It's been unclear this offseason how willing the Cardinals are to meet Brissett's pay-bump request. But with the QB reporting for minicamp, the discussion will become more focused.

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