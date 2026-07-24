Giants WR Malik Nabers not expected to be placed on PUP list to start training camp

The positive signs surrounding Nabers have been few and far between the past few months, with news of his second clean-up surgery to remove scar tissue this offseason tempering expectations. Nabers suffered an ACL tear in late September. He did not participate in offseason workouts.

The Giants brass spoke somewhat optimistically about Nabers' availability early this season, but there had been no tangible evidence to back up the buoyancy. Nabers avoiding PUP provides some.

The next question, as Giants veterans report next week and workouts get underway, is how much Nabers will participate. We'd expect Big Blue to ease its star back in, but the sooner he's involved in team drills, the better idea we'll have about how active he'll be early in the season.