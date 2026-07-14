Dart’s dual-threat ability made the Giants offense exciting to watch for his 12 starts last season. However, it also put him at risk for big hits. Dart played through several massive wallops, including a tweaked left ankle in October. The concussion concerns were the biggest issues, as he was checked multiple times and missed two games due to a head injury.

The belief is that Dart needs to do a better job of protecting himself on QB runs, knowing when to give up on a play and avoid a crushing hit that could send him to the sideline. Harbaugh dealt with a similar situation early in Jackson’s career. He doesn’t sound worried about Dart’s ability to adjust.

"I mean, he's aware of it,” Harbaugh said of the importance of Dart staying healthy. “You got a fine line. I remember hearing the same thing about Lamar, and the same things were said about Lamar really every year but especially after the first season. 'It's unsustainable the way he plays. It's never gonna last. You've got to protect him. He can't run as much.' You say something like that to Lamar, and he kinda just looks at you like you've got three heads. It's like, 'No, I'm gonna play ball, I'm gonna play ball.' I just knew, I trusted that he was gonna protect himself because he wants to be out there and he wants to play and it's not the type of a sport where you [can] put yourself in bubble wrap. You're gonna play ball and you're gonna get tackled and things can happen out there.

"But I do think playing the game in a way that respects that there are other guys out there that are capable of doing damage to you when you have the ball in your hands, especially for the quarterback, is important. I trust that Jaxson Dart understands that."

An improved offensive line and a grinding ground game should take some pressure off Dart, but there will be times when he needs to use his legs to make a play. The key will be knowing when the play is over and getting down before he gets blasted, as he was at times as a rookie. Understanding the speed and ferocity with which NFL defenders patrol is part of the evolution from Year 1 to Year 2. That goes for the passing game and, for some QBs, the scramble drills as well.