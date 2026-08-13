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NFL News Roundup

NFL news roundup: Carson Beck (rib) to miss preseason game vs. Raiders; Panthers RB week to week

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"Good Morning Football" makes the case for which team provokes the most inquiries as preseason games begin tonight at 7pm ET.

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Arizona Cardinals

INJURIES

  • QB Carson Beck will not play in Thursday's preseason game vs. the Raiders after suffering a rib injury in last week's Hall of Fame Game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that Beck's injury is not considered serious.
Baltimore Ravens

INJURIES

  • CB Marlon Humphrey could return to practice next week after leaving Wednesday's session early due to an undisclosed injury, head coach Jesse Minter said.
  • CB Nate Wiggins could return to practice next week after suffering a left leg injury on Tuesday, per Minter.
Buffalo Bills

PRESEASON NEWS

  • Head coach Joe Brady said Thursday that QB Josh Allen and all their healthy starters will play in a limited capacity in Saturday’s home preseason opener vs. Panthers,

INJURIES

Carolina Panthers

INJURIES

  • RB Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday and is considered week to week. HC Dave Canales said he's "very confident" Hubbard will be ready for Week 1.
  • LB Patrick Jones II (illness) sat out practice.
Chicago Bears

PRESEASON NEWS

  • QB Caleb Williams will not play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Browns, per head coach Ben Johnson. Tyson Bagent will start for Chicago.
Cleveland Browns

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Kansas City Chiefs

PRESEASON NEWS

Los Angeles Rams

INJURIES

PRESEASON NEWS

SIGNINGS

New Orleans Saints

INJURIES

  • WR Jordyn Tyson, the No. 8 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, exited practice with an apparent leg injury and did not return.

PRESEASON NEWS

  • QB Spencer Rattler will start Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars, per head coach Kellen Moore.
New York Giants

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

New York Jets

ROSTER CUTS

  • DL Eric Watts was waived with an injury settlement.
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

  • DL Logan Lee was placed on injured reserve.
San Francisco 49ers

OTHER NEWS

  • WR Ricky Pearsall posted on Instagram that had surgery on his PCL. Ther 49ers placed Pearsall on injured reserve on Aug. 1, ending his season.