NFL news roundup: Carson Beck (rib) to miss preseason game vs. Raiders; Panthers RB week to week
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"Good Morning Football" makes the case for which team provokes the most inquiries as preseason games begin tonight at 7pm ET.
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INJURIES
- QB Carson Beck will not play in Thursday's preseason game vs. the Raiders after suffering a rib injury in last week's Hall of Fame Game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that Beck's injury is not considered serious.
INJURIES
- CB Marlon Humphrey could return to practice next week after leaving Wednesday's session early due to an undisclosed injury, head coach Jesse Minter said.
- CB Nate Wiggins could return to practice next week after suffering a left leg injury on Tuesday, per Minter.
PRESEASON NEWS
- Head coach Joe Brady said Thursday that QB Josh Allen and all their healthy starters will play in a limited capacity in Saturday’s home preseason opener vs. Panthers,
INJURIES
- RB Ty Johnson is dealing with a lower body injury, per Brady.
- C Connor McGovern (lower body)
- CB Maxwell Hairston (lower body)
- S Cole Bishop (lower body)
- S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (lower body)
INJURIES
- RB Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday and is considered week to week. HC Dave Canales said he's "very confident" Hubbard will be ready for Week 1.
- LB Patrick Jones II (illness) sat out practice.
PRESEASON NEWS
- QB Caleb Williams will not play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Browns, per head coach Ben Johnson. Tyson Bagent will start for Chicago.
PRESEASON NEWS
- QB Patrick Mahomes will not play in Saturday's preseason game, per head coach Andy Reid. Justin Fields, Garrett Nussmeier and Chris Oladokun will split snaps.
INJURIES
- DE Myles Garrett (knee) did not practice on Thursday, per the Los Angeles Times.
- WR Puka Nacua is dealing with psoas (core/groin) soreness, but Sean McVay expects the receiver to resume practicing next week, per the Los Angeles Times.
PRESEASON NEWS
- Sean McVay said Stetson Bennett will start at quarterback in Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, per the team website. No. 13 overall pick Ty Simpson will also get snaps.
SIGNINGS
- LB Monty Rice
INJURIES
- WR Jordyn Tyson, the No. 8 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, exited practice with an apparent leg injury and did not return.
PRESEASON NEWS
- QB Spencer Rattler will start Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars, per head coach Kellen Moore.
SIGNINGS
- LB Elandon Roberts' one-year deal was officially announced.
INJURIES
- DL Logan Lee was placed on injured reserve.
OTHER NEWS
- WR Ricky Pearsall posted on Instagram that had surgery on his PCL. Ther 49ers placed Pearsall on injured reserve on Aug. 1, ending his season.