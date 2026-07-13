Training camp is almost here, which means it’s time to prepare for fantasy football drafts. With that in mind, I’m taking a look at the four main fantasy positions in the game -- quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end -- and providing my rankings/tiers for each, beginning with QBs. As you can see, each team has a representative in my top 32 signal-callers. I know the end result come January will not be so clean, but hey, it’s mid-July -- let’s save the messiness for later.

NOTE: All fantasy scoring data is via FantasyPros.