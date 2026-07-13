FANTASY QB DRAFT RANKINGS & TIERS: WILLIAMS CRACKS TOP 5FANTASY FOOTBALL QB RANKINGS FOR 2026 NFL SEASON: DRAFT TIERS AND ANALYSIS
NFL fantasy analysts Michael F. Florio and Adam Rank provide an NFL Fantasy draft report to prime fans for next season on "The Insiders".
Training camp is almost here, which means it’s time to prepare for fantasy football drafts. With that in mind, I’m taking a look at the four main fantasy positions in the game -- quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end -- and providing my rankings/tiers for each, beginning with QBs. As you can see, each team has a representative in my top 32 signal-callers. I know the end result come January will not be so clean, but hey, it’s mid-July -- let’s save the messiness for later.
NOTE: All fantasy scoring data is via FantasyPros.
Tier 1
- Put the cape on Josh Allen. He deserves his own tier. Allen is the only player to finish among the top three quarterbacks in fantasy points per game (FPPG) in each of the last five seasons. The guy hasn't missed a start in that span. While his receiving corps leaves something to be desired, even after the addition of DJ Moore, we were saying similar things last season, when he was the fantasy QB1.
Tier 2
- There’s a boom-or-bust vibe in Tier 2. Lamar Jackson is not as safe a pick as Josh Allen, but I’m certainly not quitting the two-time MVP after his injury-plagued year. Some might be inclined to steer clear of his high price, given how disappointing last season was for Jackson and the Ravens. Also, he’s starting over with a new head coach and offensive coordinator, while Allen’s OC was promoted to head coach in Buffalo. Advantage: Allen ... but beware of fearing Jackson’s floor instead of valuing his ceiling.
- It seems trendy to count out the Patriots before the 2026 season even starts, given how Super Bowl losers have traditionally fallen off the following year. I’m not going to predict a face-plant for Drake Maye in Year 3, not after New England strengthened his weaponry with the additions of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs. Allen was the only QB to score more fantasy points than Maye in 2025.
- Let’s keep Joe Burrow upright, OK? When healthy, he’s a top-five fantasy QB. We’ve only seen that version of him once in the past three seasons, though. There’s risk here because of the injury history, but I’m buying into his offseason optimism.
- Maybe I’m coming in a little too hot on Chicago's Iceman. Caleb Williams did tie for eighth among QBs in FPPG last season, and I don’t think it’s asking too much to expect another leap in his second year in Ben Johnson’s offense. Progress isn’t always linear, but the upside is tantalizing.
- The potential for variance feels even higher for Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels. Both have MVP-caliber seasons in them, but they’re coming off disappointing campaigns and are playing in new offenses. The Commanders have not improved Daniels’ weaponry this offseason as much as I hoped they would, while Hurts’ receiving corps has a much different look in 2026. We know Daniels is electric when healthy, and Hurts has finished among the top seven QBs in FPPG in each of the last five seasons. These two have rare ability in fantasy and real football. I wouldn’t want to be caught overpaying for them in 2026, though.
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Tier 3
- Dak Prescott tied for eighth among QBs in FPPG last season, and I’m expecting a similar result in 2026 with the Dallas offense returning largely intact.
- Brock Purdy has finished among the top 10 QBs in FPPG for three consecutive seasons, including a fifth-place effort in 2025, when he missed eight games. Enter future Hall of Famer Mike Evans in San Francisco. The arrow is pointing up here.
- There was so much to like about the first year of the Liam Coen-Trevor Lawrence union. The Jaguars have been jeered for some of their offseason decisions, and it’s true that the team didn’t make the big -- or even moderate -- splash that would have cranked up the Hype Machine. Even with a slight step back, Lawrence could still provide top-10 production as a fantasy QB. A slight step up seems equally plausible.
- The arrival of Mike McDaniel in Los Angeles is a good thing for the Chargers’ offense, but it doesn’t automatically make Justin Herbert a more attractive fantasy QB. Presumably, he’ll be playing in a scheme that will emphasize quicker/shorter throws, where it’s up to the receivers to make big plays by picking up yards after the catch, lessening the pressure on Herbert to throw deep. Maybe it will unlock a new level of Herbert, but the high end of Tier 3 feels right for a player who has not finished higher than 10th among QBs in FPPG since his 5,000-yard season back in 2021.
- If anyone is wondering why Matthew Stafford, the reigning MVP, isn’t higher on this list, it’s worth mentioning that last season was the only time he’s finished among the top 10 QBs in FPPG since he was traded to the Rams in 2021. He’s also entering his age-38 season. With those two things in mind, it seems reasonable to expect some regression.
- Jaxson Dart’s time in the concussion protocol last season and the uncertainty around Malik Nabers’ return date are concerns, no doubt. We saw Dart produce at a high level even without Nabers last season, though, and the Giants’ offensive line should improve with the addition of first-round pick Francis Mauigoa. With a better group around him in Year 2, Dart has the upside to be a top-10 fantasy QB -- especially if he continues to make plays as a runner.
- It’s not yet clear when we’ll see Patrick Mahomes back at full strength, even if he does return from his ACL tear in Week 1. So, I’m playing it conservatively on his projection for now.
- As long as that surgically repaired right ankle holds up, Bo Nix should be no worse than in the conversation to be a low-end fantasy QB1. He could provide even better value if he takes another step in Year 3.
- If Jared Goff is well protected by his new-look offensive line all season long, he could easily be a top-10 fantasy QB. The Lions have provided him an enviable supporting cast in Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta. That said, Goff has been a top-10 QB in FPPG only once in his five seasons with Detroit.
- Kyler Murray has league-winner potential if everything goes right for Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell’s new reclamation project. That’s a huge if, though.
Tier 4
- From Josh Jacobs’ status to the depth/durability of Green Bay's receiving corps and offensive line, there are too many questions about the Packers’ offense for me to suggest investing significant fantasy capital in Jordan Love would be a good idea.
- I would recommend fantasy managers follow the Buccaneers’ lead and hold off on committing long-term to Baker Mayfield. He opened last season at a Josh Allen-like pace, averaging 21 FPPG through Week 6. The production then fell off a cliff, with Mayfield posting 14.2 FPPG the rest of the way. It’s hard to envision a post-Mike Evans breakthrough into full-time fantasy QB1 status.
- Sam Darnold is a proven real-football winner now, but he averaged 14.7 FPPG last season, which ranked 26th in the league. Unless the Seahawks stun everyone by completely changing their identity -- not something we should expect with Brian Fleury replacing Klint Kubiak at OC -- it’s tough for me to envision Darnold consistently performing at a fantasy QB1 level.
- I’m not ready to hop aboard the Tyler Shough bandwagon quite yet, but the optimism makes sense. After all, he was the fantasy QB6 in the final six weeks of last season. The sample size is small, but the Saints added help around him this offseason, most notably first-round WR Jordyn Tyson. He’s a low-end fantasy QB2 with the upside to climb the board if everything goes according to plan for New Orleans.
- With six career starts -- and just three in the past three seasons -- it’s hard to know how things will go for Malik Willis on a rebuilding team with a new coaching staff. I’m skeptical about his chances of thriving right off the bat in Miami. He doesn’t have a good offensive line or a true WR1 to be his safety valve, but his ability to produce as a rusher does provide intrigue.
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Tier 5
- While he produced like a fantasy QB1 for a good chunk of last season’s first half, the wheels started to come off for Daniel Jones and the Colts even before he suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in December. I’m exercising caution here.
- It is make-or-break time for the first two picks of the 2023 NFL Draft. C.J. Stroud has shown a higher ceiling than Bryce Young so far, but we’re now two full seasons removed from Stroud’s outstanding rookie year. I’m not trusting either for anything more than fantasy QB2 production, at best.
- I still think the Titans are at least one more offseason -- and a better offensive line -- away from a true breakthrough, but Cam Ward showed enough last year to inspire confidence long-term. With No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate and free-agent signee Wan’Dale Robinson joining the receiving corps, Ward has fantasy QB2 upside.
- It would be easy to dismiss Geno Smith after a nightmarish season with the Raiders. I still see a path for at least a moderate bounce-back year. The Jets have a solid offensive line -- far better than the one that was supposed to protect Smith last season -- and some legit skill-position talent, led by WR Garrett Wilson. I certainly wouldn’t build a fantasy team around Smith, but don’t be surprised by a return to relevancy from the 35-year-old.
- In what he has declared to be his final NFL season, Aaron Rodgers is best left on the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues. According to Next Gen Stats, he averaged a league-low 5.9 air yards per attempt last season (min. 200 pass attempts), and I don’t expect to see a much different version of the 42-year-old in 2026.
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Tier 6
- The final tier consists of quarterbacks who seem to have a tenuous, at best, hold on starting jobs.
- Jacoby Brissett is most likely keeping the seat warm until the Cardinals decide they want to see what rookie Carson Beck can do. If Brissett holds the job well into the season, though, he did show in 2025 that he can be a viable fantasy QB, posting 20 or more points in six games.
- Tua Tagovailoa is competing against Michael Penix Jr. for the starting job in Atlanta, but it certainly feels like Tagovailoa has an early edge with Penix working his way back from another ACL tear. That said, I don’t see anyone you can count on for steady fantasy production in the Falcons’ QB room.
- Kirk Cousins is serving as a bridge to first overall pick Fernando Mendoza in Las Vegas. The big question is, how long do the Raiders want that bridge to stretch? Even if the franchise is in no rush to put Mendoza on the field, Cousins is not someone to roster, at least out of the gate. He’s entering his age-38 season after averaging 13.2 FPPG in eight starts with the Falcons in 2025.
- Deshaun Watson hasn’t taken a real snap since October 2024, but the 30-year-old appears to have a decent chance of winning his battle against Shedeur Sanders for the Browns’ job. Barring a stunning turnaround for Watson or dramatic breakthrough for Sanders in camp, I would avoid stashing Cleveland QBs on my fantasy roster.