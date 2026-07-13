NFC East training camp 2026 preview: Top storylines for Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

With 2026 training camps just around the corner, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Grant Gordon has the lowdown on the key position battles and top storylines to monitor for the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.
Catch up on each NFC East team's offseason developments and 2026 outlook below:
- Player report date: Rookies (July 28) | Veterans (July 28)
- Training camp location: Marriott Residence Inn | Oxnard, Calif.
- Notable roster changes: Signings | Departures | 2026 draft class
Three key storylines
1) Summer bliss with Pickens and no drama in Oxnard?
Aside from some contract squabbles with George Pickens and Brandon Aubrey that were tame by Cowboys standards, this has been a drama-free offseason for Dallas. Will that change during training camp in Oxnard, California? It's been a breath of fresh air that's even drawn applause from one of the greatest Cowboys ever, NFL all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith. With Dallas locked in on snapping a two-year playoff drought, the on-field focus bodes well. Avoiding major storylines might well be the biggest development of the summer for the 'Boys. July 28 looms large for the team, as it's when players are set to report to camp and owner Jerry Jones traditionally addresses the media in a lengthy news conference. The Cowboys have been transparent about not negotiating an extension with Pickens, who has signed his franchise tag and stated he doesn’t intend to hold out. We'll see just how copacetic everything remains when camp kicks off.
2) Downs arrives with plenty of hype
Ohio State safety Caleb Downs was viewed as a top-line talent in this year's draft; the Cowboys getting him at No. 11 overall was a major boon. Since joining the team, Downs has garnered rave reviews. The highest defensive selection for the franchise since Morris Claiborne at No. 6 in 2012, Downs fills a massive DB need for Dallas and could prove to be a steal. How he looks when the pads are on will be must-see viewing for the fans at camp and a pivotal point in the Cowboys' defensive reconstruction. Downs isn't the Cowboys' only 2026 first-round selection, though. Picked 23rd overall, Malachi Lawrence is a pass rusher who some felt went earlier than he should've. He has plenty of upside, though, and the Cowboys have plenty of pass-rushing needs to fill after mustering just 35 sacks in 2025 (tied for 22nd in the league).
3) A whole new world on defense
Dallas' defense was a sieve in 2025, finishing dead last in points allowed and 30th in total D. Perhaps it wasn't too surprising, considering the Cowboys traded away Micah Parsons just before the season arrived. Nonetheless, the disastrous results led to Matt Eberflus' ousting. Young whippersnapper Christian Parker has taken over as defensive coordinator and garnered plenty of positive buzz. He'll helm a defense that has undergone a colossal facelift in the offseason. In addition to a pair of first-rounders added to the mix, Dallas has signed safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke, along with cornerback Cobie Durant, whilst trading for pass rusher Rashan Gary and linebacker Dee Winters. Dallas also has a full season ahead with Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams after he too was acquired via trade last season. 2025 third-round corner Shavon Revel Jr. played just seven games as a rookie, rallying from an ACL tear in college. With Downs likely to start from the get-go, Lawrence and a host of other defensive draft picks have replenished the depth. The turnover on this side of the ball is staggering, but a fresh coat was needed after such a trying 2025. How the finished product ultimately looks will begin to take shape at camp. For as ballyhooed as the Dak Prescott-led offense has been, the Cowboys' 2021-23 run of playoff appearances came with an offense and a defense ranked in the top seven in scoring.
- Player report date: Rookies (July 23) | Veterans (July 28)
- Training camp location: Quest Diagnostics Training Center/The Greenbrier | East Rutherford, N.J./White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
- Notable roster changes: Signings | Departues | 2026 draft class
Three key storylines
1) Can Giants get healthy, stay healthy in Camp Harbaugh?
John Harbaugh, after 18 years with the Ravens, has arrived in Gotham with plenty of fanfare, but his team has already dealt with an alarming amount of injury exits. Rookie cornerback Thaddeus Dixon, wide receiver/special teamer Gunner Olszewski and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris each stunningly suffered a torn Achilles during organized team activities. Robertson-Harris' injury is especially problematic, considering the team traded away standout defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Abdul Carter sprained his ankle in June, while top receivers Malik Nabers (knee) and Darius Slayton (core muscle surgery) and second-year running back Cam Skattebo (ankle) are on the mend, as well. Monitoring the availability of Nabers and Skattebo for Week 1 will carry on through the summer, even though the latter has deemed himself a sure bet for the opener. With Harbaugh reputed to run tough practices, the Giants healing up and emerging unscathed is paramount.
2) This is Dart's team now
At the start of last season, Jaxson Dart waited his turn behind Russell Wilson. After eventually getting handed the starting reins, the first-round pick weathered a debut campaign that saw him deal with injuries, scrutiny for his devil-may-care scrambling and the firing of head coach Brian Daboll. Daboll and interim head coach Mike Kafka took turns navigating Dart's first season. Now it's up to Matt Nagy to shepherd Dart's growth. The floor for Dart is staying healthy. The ceiling is what the Big Blue faithful are most excited about. Dart's development as a franchise signal-caller is arguably the most important factor for the 2026 Giants. Hype and hope have early expiration dates in the NFL, so Dart's second season is already a pivotal one after the QB showed plenty of potential (24 total touchdowns) in his career-opening campaign.
3) Big Blue youth movement taking shape
Over the past two drafts, the Giants have stockpiled four first-round picks: Carter, Dart, LB Arvell Reese and OL Francis Mauigoa. Rookie WR Malachi Fields and first-year CB Colton Hood -- a pair of Day 2 picks in April -- figure to be big contributors. Though there is sterling veteran talent such as LT Andrew Thomas and OLB Brian Burns, the Giants are a young squad looking to lay a winning foundation in the first year under Harbaugh. High draft spots and hype can provide anticipation, but seeing the youngsters round into form this summer will be crucial for 2026 and beyond.
- Player report date: Rookies (July 28) | Veterans (July 28)
- Training camp location: Jefferson Health Training Complex | Philadelphia
- Notable roster changes: Signings | Departures | 2026 draft class
Three key storylines
1) Hurts' newest offensive scheme
Sean Mannion is the latest offensive coordinator for the Eagles and Jalen Hurts, who truly found offensive bliss in 2022, his second and final season with Shane Steichen. Since then, Hurts has had a different offensive coordinator in each season. Even with Kellen Moore during a Super Bowl-winning 2024 campaign, Philadelphia's passing game ebbed and flowed while running back Saquon Barkley largely fueled the offense. Drama was more prevalent last season than offensive chemistry, as the passing game ranked 23rd in yards and the sputtering running attack diminished from the previous season's dominance. Hurts had a career-best 25 touchdown passes but snapped a four-season streak of double-digit rushing scores, finishing with eight. Last year's offense was far too predictable and stagnated on a seemingly weekly basis, held to 20 points or less in 10 games, including a dismal 23-19 playoff loss to the 49ers. With O-line guru Jeff Stoutland no longer coaching a group that was really the heartbeat of both of the Eagles' Super Bowl squads under Nick Sirianni, the offense is undergoing more change than the annual alterations everyone's accustomed to. A.J. Brown is gone, traded to the Patriots in an offseason storyline that lingered for months. All eyes are on Hurts, whose past accomplishments don't seem to hold too much weight with a feisty fanbase that believes its strong roster should be vying for Lombardi Trophies every year.
2) New-look wide receivers
After four seasons, two Super Bowl appearances and one Lombardi Trophy, A.J. Brown has departed Philadelphia. While Brown's disharmony commanded the headlines, he topped 1,000 yards receiving in each of his four years with the team. DeVonta Smith is now the unquestioned top target, but GM Howie Roseman restocked the WR room with a trade for Dontayvion Wicks, the signing of veteran speedster Marquise Brown and -- in the most exciting move -- the first-round selection of Makai Lemon. Don't sleep on second-round tight end Eli Stowers, either. The John Mackey Award winner from Vanderbilt could line up all over the field as a 6-foot-4 matchup nightmare. Dallas Goedert is back, likely for one final season, and Smith, one of the more underrated wideouts around, adds to the familiarity. Overall, though, there is a freshness to the group that will need to come together in the summer but could liven up an all-too-often static offense from a season ago.
3) What becomes of Carter?
Jalen Carter seems to be on the brink of becoming perhaps the league's elite defensive tackle. Hence, he's seeking a seismic extension, which has led to trade speculation. How it all plays out is sure to be headline fodder, and it wouldn't feel right to be without some melodrama in Philly. Furthermore, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is back, and losing Carter would be a magnificent blow. A potential boon will be the additions of cornerback Tariq Woolen and pass rusher Jonathan Greenard. No matter the pedigree, not all players fit into Fangio's scheme (see: Bryce Huff, Jalen Ramsey, Jevon Holland, etc.). Woolen is a physically gifted cover man who made his share of questionable plays with the Seahawks. It will be interesting seeing how the newbies fit into Fangio's scheme, but the prevailing matter at hand for the defense is Carter's future.
- Player report date: Rookies (July 24) | Veterans (July 28)
- Training camp location: Commanders Park | Ashburn, Va.
- Notable roster changes: Signings | Departures | 2026 draft class
Three key storylines
1) Plenty on Daniels' plate
There's a lot to accomplish for Jayden Daniels this summer following a disastrous 2025 season. The Commanders sputtered, and the 2024 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year missed 10 games due to injuries, going just 2-5 in the games he played. How Daniels looks and feels after sustaining a sprained knee, strained hamstring and dislocated left elbow is tops on the agenda. He also needs to get acclimated to David Blough's offense, which will see Daniels taking snaps under center far more now that his former assistant QB coach is his offensive coordinator after two seasons with Kliff Kingsbury in that role. Daniels is also in the latest season of Netflix's Quarterback series. All eyes and a heap of responsibility will be on Daniels. How he bounces back -- and how well he adapts to a new offense -- could be the story of the Commanders' season.
2) How does overhauled defense look?
When you fall from being everyone's NFC Championship Game darling to a 5-12 struggle bus, you can run out of fingers to point. The Commanders put a massive UNDER CONSTRUCTION sign in front of a defense that finished dead last in yards allowed. They used the No. 7 overall pick on Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, an athletic marvel who will draw plenty of hype as a preseason Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate. General manager Adam Peters opened the check book before turning in the card to get Styles, too. Washington broke the bank to sign pass rusher Odafe Oweh, while adding plenty more veteran starters elsewhere: nickel Amik Robertson, safety Nick Cross, pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, linebacker Leo Chenal and defensive tackle Tim Settle. The Commanders added veteran depth, as well. Binging on free agents isn't always a winning formula, of course. How quickly new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones and Washington's cast of fresh faces get on the same page will be crucial in camp.
3) All set at skill spots?
Daniels' injuries were a giant issue in 2025, but not surrounding the blossoming franchise QB with enough talent at the skill spots also loomed large. Looking at the offensive roster on paper, it's difficult to feel the Commanders have remedied those ills. Terry McLaurin -- who dealt with a contract kerfuffle last year, as well as ankle, quad and pelvic injuries -- will hopefully be back to his Pro Bowl self with a full camp and good health. However, the team's WR corps hasn't added much to get overjoyed about. Dyami Brown and Van Jefferson were signed in free agency, while Treylon Burks and Luke McCaffrey are both back -- none of those four reached 30 receptions or 400 yards in 2025. Rookie third-rounder Antonio Williams figures to jump right into the mix and will likely need to be a big contributor quickly. Elsewhere, Jacory Croskey-Merritt should be the lead back after an 805-yard rookie campaign, but he was hardly a consistent producer in Year 1. The most notable additions are former Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, who should be a breakout candidate after three straight 50-catch seasons with Tennessee, and ex-Buccaneers running back Rachaad White. With Blough's promotion to OC, familiarity remains, but this offensive roster is certainly a candidate for a veteran add or two in the weeks before the regular season commences.