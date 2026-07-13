NFC East training camp 2026 preview: Top storylines for Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Three key storylines

1) Summer bliss with Pickens and no drama in Oxnard?

Aside from some contract squabbles with George Pickens and Brandon Aubrey that were tame by Cowboys standards, this has been a drama-free offseason for Dallas. Will that change during training camp in Oxnard, California? It's been a breath of fresh air that's even drawn applause from one of the greatest Cowboys ever, NFL all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith. With Dallas locked in on snapping a two-year playoff drought, the on-field focus bodes well. Avoiding major storylines might well be the biggest development of the summer for the 'Boys. July 28 looms large for the team, as it's when players are set to report to camp and owner Jerry Jones traditionally addresses the media in a lengthy news conference. The Cowboys have been transparent about not negotiating an extension with Pickens, who has signed his franchise tag and stated he doesn’t intend to hold out. We'll see just how copacetic everything remains when camp kicks off.

2) Downs arrives with plenty of hype

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs was viewed as a top-line talent in this year's draft; the Cowboys getting him at No. 11 overall was a major boon. Since joining the team, Downs has garnered rave reviews. The highest defensive selection for the franchise since Morris Claiborne at No. 6 in 2012, Downs fills a massive DB need for Dallas and could prove to be a steal. How he looks when the pads are on will be must-see viewing for the fans at camp and a pivotal point in the Cowboys' defensive reconstruction. Downs isn't the Cowboys' only 2026 first-round selection, though. Picked 23rd overall, Malachi Lawrence is a pass rusher who some felt went earlier than he should've. He has plenty of upside, though, and the Cowboys have plenty of pass-rushing needs to fill after mustering just 35 sacks in 2025 (tied for 22nd in the league).

3) A whole new world on defense