AFC South training camp 2026 preview: Top storylines for Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

With 2026 training camps just around the corner, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Kevin Patra has the lowdown on the key position battles and top storylines to monitor for the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.
Catch up on each AFC South team's offseason developments and 2026 outlook below:
- Player report date: Rookies (July 21) | Veterans (July 28)
- Training camp location: Houston Methodist Training Center | Houston
- Notable roster changes: Signings | Departures | 2026 draft class
Three key storylines
1) Another O-line overhaul
The most glaring weakness of the 2025 Texans will take center stage during training camp, as Houston once again undergoes an offensive line revamp. DeMeco Ryans' crew re-upped right guard Ed Ingram, and left tackle Aireontae Ersery showed glimpses of promise during his up-and-down rookie campaign. The Texans drafted center/guard Keylan Rutledge in the first round. They inked guard Wyatt Teller and right tackle Braden Smith -- both solid veterans when healthy -- in free agency. Veteran Trent Brown and 2024 second-rounder Blake Fisher will battle for reps and/or the swing-tackle gig. And Evan Brown and fourth-round rookie Febechi Nwaiwu provide depth inside. On paper, it's a significantly improved group from the one that got bowled over a year ago. However, we've said that before. Paper can get shredded, just like last year's O-line in Houston. How the crew shakes out will be the key to camp -- and how the Texans' season unfolds.
2) Can Stroud, offense get back on track?
Tied to the first point is the play of C.J. Stroud, who has seen his production dip the past two seasons after a sensational rookie campaign in 2023. Stroud's collapse reached a low with his ghastly performance (SEE: four interceptions, 42.6% completion rate) in the playoff loss to the New England Patriots. Stroud has been scattershot behind a woeful offensive line. At times last year, he trusted his blocking so little that, even when he had time, he'd rush decisions and make panicked throws. The QB's play has been so incongruous to the poise and calm he displayed as a rookie that it's maddening. For the offense to get back in gear -- and stop wasting a championship-worthy defense -- Stroud must be more consistent in the pocket. An improved offensive line will certainly help, but the QB must raise all boats even when the situation isn't perfect. Getting better run production with the import of David Montgomery should improve the offensive efficiency. Monty rarely gets stuffed for negative gains, solving a problem we saw far too often from Houston's ground game a year ago. He should keep the offense in better down-and-distances. One other key player to track during camp is receiver Tank Dell, who has been out since late in the 2024 season due to a severe knee injury. The difference in Stroud's production with and without Dell in the lineup is stark. What sort of shape will the receiver be in after so much time away, and can he stay healthy?
3) Rich defense gets richer
Can the most ferocious defense in the league actually be better in 2026? Edge monsters Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter are still in their primes. Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lassiter, Jalen Pitre and Calen Bullock form a lockdown backend. And Azeez Al-Shaair still patrols the middle. The Texans upgraded a safety spot with veteran Reed Blankenship, after shuffling through others at the position. Second-round pick Kayden McDonald could play a significant role out of the gate alongside Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai in the middle of the D-line. If McDonald turns out to be a steal, this defense will have zero weaknesses.
- Player report date: Rookies (July 27) | Veterans (July 28)
- Training camp location: Grand Park | Westfield, Ind.
- Notable roster changes: Signings | Departures | 2026 draft class
Three key storylines
1) How will Jones look in return from injury?
Daniel Jones' progress is the No. 1 topic in Indianapolis entering camp. The Colts predictably held the starter out of team drills during offseason workouts, but expect him to be full go sometime during camp. The focus will be on how many reps he can take and how he looks. Indy was a wonder early last season when Jones was on his game, making plays and looking at home in Shane Steichen's offense. It fell apart when the QB got hurt. The Colts put all their eggs in the basket of Jones returning healthy this offseason. Achilles injuries, however, can be a slog to return from. Yes, Jones is younger than Kirk Cousins, but we saw how long it took for the latter to return to anything close to what he was before such an injury. And Cousins never relied on his mobility like Jones does. If Jones is stuck in the pocket or struggles to push off the injured leg, leading to limp passes, will the Colts' offense wither? How he looks early in camp won't say everything, but it will give a strong indication of what to expect for the first quarter of the season. In concert, the Colts will conduct a backup-QB competition between Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard -- barring Richardson's trade request being granted, of course. Given Jones' injury history, the winner could see reps this season.
2) Overall roster health
Health is the main storyline throughout the Colts roster, from Jones to Alec Pierce on offense, to key defenders like DeForest Buckner and Sauce Gardner on defense. Buckner is one to track on D. The Colts have no replacement for the star DT who underwent neck surgery last winter. He could be ready for Week 1, but at this point, it remains an unknown. He was noncommittal when asked this offseason. Given how much of the summer months are filled with players dismissing injury and assuming they'll be ready, it's a red flag when a veteran is evasive. If Buckner misses the start of the season or sees his play dip, it could be devastating for Indy's defense. How much he participates in camp, if at all, will be closely tracked. There isn't the same concern with Gardner, who missed significant time last season with a lingering calf injury, but the star's status is worth keeping an eye on. We also aren't sure what Charvarius Ward will look like after deciding against retiring following last year's concussion issues. Outside of injury questions, what will the pass rush look like? Is Laiatu Latu ready to make a leap? How much does Arden Key still have left? Is JT Tuimoloau ready for a bigger role? Do the Colts need to bring in another veteran edge?
3) Taylor's future in Indy
Outside of health concerns hovering over Colts camp, the future of Jonathan Taylor is an interesting question. The 27-year-old running back is in the final year of his contract. The situation is far less contentious than the last time he sought a new pact -- which saw him conduct a hold-in until he got paid. When asked about his contract this summer, Taylor was cordial about the state of affairs but made it known he'd like to continue getting paid in Indy. Could the situation turn sour again? Will the RB decide to ratchet things up if no extension comes before camp? Perhaps he's waiting for Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs to reset the market again before making his next play. We saw the offense's struggles when Jones was out, as defenses could sell out to stop JT. It wasn't pretty. If Taylor is going to be asked to keep carrying a hefty load with little aid, he might want commensurate compensation into the future.
- Player report date: Rookies (July 25) | Veterans (July 28)
- Training camp location: Miller Electric Center | Jacksonville, Fla.
- Notable roster changes: Signings | Departures | 2026 draft class
Three key storylines
1) Backfield shakeup
When Travis Etienne signed in New Orleans, it opened up a swath of carries. Bhayshul Tuten, who has impressed this offseason, is expected to have a hefty role -- but it's still unclear how big that part might be, as free-agent addition Chris Rodriguez Jr. was unable to participate in offseason workouts following a surgical procedure on his left foot. The veteran is expected to be good to go for training camp, which will give us a better idea of how Liam Coen might divvy up his RB reps. Last year, Etienne took the overwhelming majority of carries (260 to Tuten's 83). Will Coen slice up the pie more or ride Tuten, at least to start the season? A lot might have to do with Rodriguez's health.
2) What will Hunter's role be?
When it was reported that the Jags planned for the former No. 2 overall pick to be a primary corner and part-time receiver, Travis Hunter didn't seem to take too kindly to that plan. We won't know the truth until Hunter is on the field for a significant amount of time. How much he participates early in camp -- and where that participation takes place -- will indicate the club's intentions. If the second-year dual-threat player is the lockdown corner most believe he's capable of being and continues to make plays at receiver, the Jags could have trouble taking him off the gridiron. The rest of the offensive playmakers could have some say in how much time Hunter sees at WR. After a disappointing second season, Brian Thomas Jr. has received glowing reviews this offseason. Parker Washington soared to close last season, and Jakobi Meyers remains a consistent professional. If BTJ gets back on track, there could be less of a reason to use Hunter in a ton of offensive sets.
3) Lloyd's replacement
The Jags saw Devin Lloyd leave in free agency and didn't replace his production in Anthony Campanile's defense via free agency or early in the draft. The decision puts 2023 fourth-rounder Ventrell Miller in line to take over the role next to Foye Oluokun. Miller showed spunk this offseason but won't be handed the starting gig. 2025 undrafted LB Branson Combs and 2026 seventh-rounder Parker Hughes could have a shot to push Miller for the starting gig. If no one comes to the forefront, the Jags D could be in a rough spot. Lloyd shined last year under Campanile, who unleashed the linebacker's athleticism in a second-team All-Pro campaign. Lacking playmaking in the middle would highlight some of the questions up front, where there wasn't always consistent pressure from the front four.
- Player report date: Rookies (July 23) | Veterans (July 28)
- Training camp location: Vanderbilt Health Football Center | Nashville, Tenn.
- Notable roster changes: Signings | Departures | 2026 draft class
Three key storylines
1) Cam Ward. Cam Ward. Cam Ward.
When discussing critical elements for the 2026 Tennessee Titans, Point Nos. 1 through 50 could all be about Cam Ward -- that's how vital his development is to any success in Nashville. Robert Saleh brings a professional coach to the head chair and did well to import Brian Daboll to nurture the young quarterback. Perhaps Daboll wasn't meant for the head-coaching gig in New York, but he's proven he can help grow a QB. Josh Allen, Daniel Jones and Jaxson Dart all improved under Daboll. Ward offers enticing upside. While his accuracy came and went last year, when he was in a groove, the Titans QB showcased a laser arm and the ability to find the range deep. He needs to calibrate his short-to-mid-area throws at times, but the alluring positives pop off the page. He doesn't need to live in the acrobatic athletic plays, but they can add an indefensible element to Tennessee's offense. Improving his mental processing -- particularly against man coverage, where he struggled -- is one of the early steps Ward has to make this season. The Titans must see significant strides forward from their QB in Year 2 after the club improved his surroundings.
2) Better receiving corps
In attempting to make life easier for Ward, Tennessee upgraded the WR room. First, they inked Wan'Dale Robinson from New York. The slot maven excelled in Daboll's offense and can help teach a young wideout room the ropes. Robinson is coming off a 1,014-yard season and generated a career-high 11 yards per catch in 2025. The veteran will be particularly helpful to Ward on third downs, when he can win from the slot and make himself available to the quarterback. Then the Titans used the No. 4 overall pick on Ohio State WR Carnell Tate, who provides a vertical threat and heady playmaking. Tate's ability to make catches in close-knit areas will be a boon for his new QB. Second-year WRs Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike both showed glimmers of promise during their rookie campaigns. If they take a step forward, this could be an enticing group. The lingering question is what role Calvin Ridley will play. The veteran struggled on the field and missed the bulk of the season due to injury. In seven tilts, he had just 303 yards on 17 catches with zero TDs. His 11.1% drop rate last season was fifth-worst in the NFL (minimum 25 targets), per Next Gen Stats. The Titans eschewed cutting Ridley, believing he can still aid Ward and the offense. What that role is will be determined during camp.
3) Will improved D on paper translate to field?
The Titans sported a woeful defense last season. With Saleh taking over the club, the unit was completely revamped. On paper, it's much improved, but how will all the new pieces mesh? I love adding a penetrating John Franklin-Myers next to all-world DT Jeffery Simmons. However, is there enough on the edges? Jermaine Johnson II had his best years under Saleh but hasn't been a consistent force. First-round rookie Keldric Faulk boasts talent, but will he be a Day 1 difference-maker? Will second-round rookie linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. immediately step into the middle of the defense next to the underrated Cedric Gray? The secondary was horrendous last season. Tennessee responded by signing Cordale Flott, Alontae Taylor and Joshua Williams. All have had moments in their careers when they've been stellar, but there is also a reason each was available -- namely, inconsistency. I trust Saleh to know how he wants his D to run and to get the most out of his players. There is no question this crew is significantly improved on paper, but questions remain, particularly with all the free-agent veteran additions.