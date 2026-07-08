AFC South training camp 2026 preview: Top storylines for Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Three key storylines

1) How will Jones look in return from injury?

Daniel Jones' progress is the No. 1 topic in Indianapolis entering camp. The Colts predictably held the starter out of team drills during offseason workouts, but expect him to be full go sometime during camp. The focus will be on how many reps he can take and how he looks. Indy was a wonder early last season when Jones was on his game, making plays and looking at home in Shane Steichen's offense. It fell apart when the QB got hurt. The Colts put all their eggs in the basket of Jones returning healthy this offseason. Achilles injuries, however, can be a slog to return from. Yes, Jones is younger than Kirk Cousins, but we saw how long it took for the latter to return to anything close to what he was before such an injury. And Cousins never relied on his mobility like Jones does. If Jones is stuck in the pocket or struggles to push off the injured leg, leading to limp passes, will the Colts' offense wither? How he looks early in camp won't say everything, but it will give a strong indication of what to expect for the first quarter of the season. In concert, the Colts will conduct a backup-QB competition between Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard -- barring Richardson's trade request being granted, of course. Given Jones' injury history, the winner could see reps this season.

2) Overall roster health

Health is the main storyline throughout the Colts roster, from Jones to Alec Pierce on offense, to key defenders like DeForest Buckner and Sauce Gardner on defense. Buckner is one to track on D. The Colts have no replacement for the star DT who underwent neck surgery last winter. He could be ready for Week 1, but at this point, it remains an unknown. He was noncommittal when asked this offseason. Given how much of the summer months are filled with players dismissing injury and assuming they'll be ready, it's a red flag when a veteran is evasive. If Buckner misses the start of the season or sees his play dip, it could be devastating for Indy's defense. How much he participates in camp, if at all, will be closely tracked. There isn't the same concern with Gardner, who missed significant time last season with a lingering calf injury, but the star's status is worth keeping an eye on. We also aren't sure what Charvarius Ward will look like after deciding against retiring following last year's concussion issues. Outside of injury questions, what will the pass rush look like? Is Laiatu Latu ready to make a leap? How much does Arden Key still have left? Is JT Tuimoloau ready for a bigger role? Do the Colts need to bring in another veteran edge?

3) Taylor's future in Indy