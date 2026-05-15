Anthony Richardson: Working out with Colts 'a blessing in disguise' despite looming trade request

After losing a training camp battle to Daniel Jones for the starting job, Richardson suffered a fractured orbital bone during pregame warmups in Week 6. Richardson remained on IR for the entire season due to the freak injury, which became even more unfortunate considering an opportunity to play came when Jones went down with a torn Achilles in Week 14.

Jones' first season in Indianapolis was a great success before it came to screeching halt. In the offseason, the Colts eventually committed to Jones in the form of a two-year, $88 million deal, but Richardson had apparently seen the handwriting on the wall beforehand, requesting a trade in which the club agreed was the best course of action.

While there was thought to be some suitors for 2023's No. 4 overall pick, Richardson remains on the Colts roster well after free agency and the draft. During a time where seemingly nothing as gone his way, Richardson is focusing his attention on the only thing he can control.

"If I don't put that work in to be a better player then I won't be in the NFL," Richardson said. "I just want to work hard and constantly think about my opportunity that I have now and try to take advantage of it."

The Colts, meanwhile, have been nothing but supportive of Richardson throughout the process. Should no trade come to fruition ahead of training camp, Richardson is expected to be in a backup QB battle with Riley Leonard, which could also bring plenty of reps with Jones still recovering from his injury and potentially a chance to start the season.